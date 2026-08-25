 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Cast Set for LAUREL CANYON 1979 Staged Reading at New Marigny Theatre

Leslie Nipkow, Aria Jackson and Malik Elrod lead the cast, with Jaclyn Bethany directing at New Marigny Theatre.

By:
Cast Set for LAUREL CANYON 1979 Staged Reading at New Marigny Theatre

Following this spring's production of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, Irene Collective Theater Co. will present a staged reading of the award winning play LAUREL CANYON 1979 written by Grace Caroline Curley for the first time in New Orleans. The reading takes place at the New Marigny Theatre, 2301 Marais Street on September 17 at 7:30 PM. Doors open at 7 PM.

Well past the neighborhood's heyday, a group of Laurel Canyon residents, living with mother-hippie Marigold, cling to a time gone by. When a new neighbor moves in, Marigold and her friends must come to terms with the world changing around them.

Featuring a local cast including Leslie Nipkow as Marigold, Aria Jackson as Butterfly, Malik Elrod as Joey, Jaclyn Bethany as Jane and Ward Emling as Harry. Casting by Hunter McHugh, C.S.A. Directed by Jaclyn Bethany. The play was developed in NYC with the Fire Weeds and Irene Collective. It also received the Outstanding Thesis in Playwriting Award at the University of New Orleans. Curley holds an M.F.A. in Playwriting from the University of New Orleans. The event is free - audience should RSVP to guarantee seating here.

More on New Marigny Theatre
Upcoming Shows
3AM in White Lace
8/20 - 8/30/2026
Recent Articles
3AM IN WHITE LACE to Open at New Marigny Theatre in August
3AM IN WHITE LACE to Open at New Marigny Theatre in August
6/22/2026
Need more New Orleans Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

New Orleans SHOWS

The Vagina Monologues in New Orleans The Vagina Monologues
Pallas Players Theatre Company (8/29-8/29)
Sweeney Todd in New Orleans Sweeney Todd
Westwego Perf Arts Theatre (11/06-11/22)
Come From Away in New Orleans Come From Away
Jefferson Performing Arts Center (9/11-9/20)
Anastasia The Musical in New Orleans Anastasia The Musical
Jefferson Perf Arts Center (4/09-4/18)
Tootsie in New Orleans Tootsie
Westwego Perf Arts Theatre (5/07-5/23)
John Cameron Mitchell: Hedwig 25th Anniversary Movie Tour in New Orleans John Cameron Mitchell: Hedwig 25th Anniversary Movie Tour
Fillmore New Orleans (11/11-11/11)
Summer Surprise Show in New Orleans Summer Surprise Show
Westwego Perf Arts Theatre (7/09-7/18)
42nd Street in New Orleans 42nd Street
Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts (3/05-3/21)
Houston Ballet "Madame Butterfly" in New Orleans Houston Ballet "Madame Butterfly"
Mahalia Jackson Theater (4/17-4/17)
Million Dollar Quartet in New Orleans Million Dollar Quartet
Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts (12/11-12/20)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You