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Following this spring's production of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, Irene Collective Theater Co. will present a staged reading of the award winning play LAUREL CANYON 1979 written by Grace Caroline Curley for the first time in New Orleans. The reading takes place at the New Marigny Theatre, 2301 Marais Street on September 17 at 7:30 PM. Doors open at 7 PM.

Well past the neighborhood's heyday, a group of Laurel Canyon residents, living with mother-hippie Marigold, cling to a time gone by. When a new neighbor moves in, Marigold and her friends must come to terms with the world changing around them.

Featuring a local cast including Leslie Nipkow as Marigold, Aria Jackson as Butterfly, Malik Elrod as Joey, Jaclyn Bethany as Jane and Ward Emling as Harry. Casting by Hunter McHugh, C.S.A. Directed by Jaclyn Bethany. The play was developed in NYC with the Fire Weeds and Irene Collective. It also received the Outstanding Thesis in Playwriting Award at the University of New Orleans. Curley holds an M.F.A. in Playwriting from the University of New Orleans. The event is free - audience should RSVP to guarantee seating here.

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