SOMETHING CLOUDY, SOMETHING CLEAR to Open at Tennessee Williams Theatre Company

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The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans (TWTC) will continue its eleventh season with Something Cloudy, Something Clear, Tennessee Williams' rarely produced autobiographical drama often described as the third part of a triptych that begins with The Glass Menagerie.

Running September 10–27, 2026 at The Lower Depths Theatre on the campus of Loyola University New Orleans, the production offers audiences a rare opportunity to encounter Williams returning late in his career to the autobiographical material that helped shape his most famous play.

If The Glass Menagerie looks back at Williams' youth in St. Louis and the family he left behind, Something Cloudy, Something Clear turns his gaze toward what came next: the young writer struggling to become an artist, his time on the sand dunes of Provincetown, Massachusetts, and a formative encounter with a young dancer that Williams would carry with him for decades.

Directed by TWTC Founding Co-Artistic Director Augustin J Correro, the play moves between past and present as an older writer confronts his younger self and the memories of one transformative summer. First love, sexual awakening, artistic ambition and heartbreak collide as Williams asks what we remember truthfully, what we alter in the retelling, and what happens when the people we have loved become material for our art.

“People know the Tennessee Williams of The Glass Menagerie, but Something Cloudy, Something Clear allows us to follow that young man beyond St. Louis and toward the artist he was becoming,” said Nick Shackleford, TWTC Founding Co-Artistic Director. “There's something extraordinary about seeing Williams, near the end of his career, return to this period of his life and examine it again. It makes the play feel like another piece of the autobiography he began sharing with us decades earlier.”

Written late in Williams' career, Something Cloudy, Something Clear draws directly from his experiences in Provincetown as a young man. Rather than simply dramatizing those events, however, Williams places memory itself under examination. The older artist revisits the choices, desires and relationships of his youth while confronting the uneasy boundary between remembering the past and rewriting it.

“Williams never stopped interrogating his own life,” said Correro. “Here he returns to the beginning—to the period when he was still discovering who he was as a man, a gay man and an artist. We're watching someone look across decades at his younger self and ask what was real, what has changed in memory, and what became art.”

For TWTC, the production continues the company's exploration of Williams beyond the handful of titles for which he is best known. As the nation's only year-round professional theatre company devoted exclusively to the works of Tennessee Williams, TWTC has made the recovery and reexamination of the playwright's lesser-produced works a central part of its mission.

The Cast

The production features Matt Bloom as August, Jorden Majeau as Kip, Nicole Francis Miller as Clare, Lauren Wells as Hazel/Caroline/Actress, Gary Rucker as Maurice Fiddler, Marcea Pierson as Celeste Fiddler, Nick DiJulio as Frank/Bugsy, and Charlie Antis as Seaman/Nurse/Kip Understudy.

Design & Production Team

The creative and production team includes Augustin J Correro, Director; Maddie Taliancich, TWTC Production Manager; Puck, Production Stage Manager; Claire Schenck, Assistant Stage Manager/Wardrobe; Nathan Arthur, Scenic Designer; Diane K. Baas, Lighting Designer; Nick Shackleford, Sound Designer; Daniel Rigamer, Costume Designer; and Ashley Landrieu, Intimacy Director.

Scenic construction is by the New Orleans Opera Association Scenic Studio. The production team also includes Joe Grannan, House Manager; Kevin Judge, Box Office Associate; and production photographers James Kelley and Brittney Werner.



Photo Credit: James Kelley

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