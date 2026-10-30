LOST BAYOU RAMBLERS to Perform at Ogden Museum's Live in the Library

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The Ogden Museum of Southern Art will welcome two-time Grammy Award-winning band Lost Bayou Ramblers for a special acoustic performance on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 7pm to 9pm, as part of its Live in the Library concert series.

The new after-hours music series transforms the museum's historic Patrick F. Taylor Library into an intimate performance lounge, featuring a diverse lineup of Southern musicians. The evening will include a live acoustic set by Lost Bayou Ramblers and a cash bar.

Founded in 1999 by brothers Andre and Louis Michot, Lost Bayou Ramblers have built an international following through their distinctive approach to Louisiana French music, combining traditional Cajun influences with contemporary sounds and experimental arrangements.

The band's work includes an appearance in Jack White's American Epic project and contributions to the score of the Academy Award-nominated film Beasts of the Southern Wild.

Lost Bayou Ramblers have also received Grammy Awards for their 2017 studio album Kalenda and Live: Orpheum Theater NOLA, their 2023 collaboration with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra.

The November 14 concert will offer audiences an opportunity to experience the group's music in an intimate acoustic setting.

Tickets are $30 for Ogden Museum members and $35 for nonmembers.

For tickets and additional information, visit the Ogden Museum of Southern Art.

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