Kathleen Turner to Star at Tennessee Williams Festival Gala

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-The Tennessee Williams and New Orleans Literary Festival will host a Gala on November 19 at 7 pm. It will be a night of revelry against the backdrop of the New Marigny Theatre's elegant stained glass and will feature legendary actress Kathleen Turner as the star of the evening.

This year's Gala celebrates Tennessee Williams' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, which garnered four nominations at the 1956 Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Actress (Barbara Bel Geddes), Best Director (Elia Kazan), and Best Scenic Design (Jo Mielziner). Kathleen Turner was nominated for a Best Actress Tony Award in the 1990 revival.

'Every year, our gala reminds us why this festival exists-to keep the electric, unruly spirit of Southern literature alive in the city that shaped it,' says Gregory Gajus, Festival President. 'Having Kathleen Turner join us at the New Marigny Theater is a true honor, and I can't wait for our supporters to experience an evening that celebrates her extraordinary career, including her Tony-nominated Broadway performance in CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF.'

The evening begins at 7 pm with music by Harry Mayronne, complimentary welcome cocktails, New Orleans cuisine, a cash bar, and tiny cat tattoos by Hell or High Water Tattoos. The Festival will also present the Tennessee Williams Distinguished Arts Awards to recognize and honor those who have had a significant impact on the literary arts and who have supported the Festival's mission. Honorees receiving awards at this year's Gala are:

Excellence in Literary Arts: Susan Larson

Excellence in Performing Arts: Brenda Currin

Excellence in Arts Advocacy: Michael Mitchell

The 2027 Tennessee Williams and New Orleans Literary Festival will be March 17-21, with the Stella Shouting Contest kicking off the Festival the weekend before. VIP Passes are on sale now. The weekend also includes the Saints and Sinners LGBTQ+ Literary Festival, March 19-21.

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