Alex Anthony Vazquez Will Bring Three Original One-Acts to the Stage With BLUE CHRISTMAS
The production features Eliza White, Lexi Hingle, Tracy Camp, Jillian Del Sol, Vidal Amador-Flores, Hannah Smith and Kyle Boldin.
Blue Theatre Company will present Blue Christmas, an evening of three original one-act plays written by Alex Anthony Vazquez, at the Twilight Room at The AllWays Lounge & Cabaret on December 1, 8 and 15, 2026, at 8 p.m.
The production features Eliza White, Lexi Hingle, Tracy Camp, Jillian Del Sol, Vidal Amador-Flores, Hannah Smith and Kyle Boldin.
In the tradition of anthology plays such as Neil Simon's Plaza Suite and California Suite, Blue Christmas brings together three self-contained stories under one title. The Christmas season provides the common thread, drawing audiences into private encounters where holiday expectations collide with complicated relationships.
Blending humor, tension and tenderness, the plays explore the distance between the holidays people imagine and the ones they actually experience. Together, they offer an intimate look at the things people leave unsaid-and what happens when they finally say them.
'Christmas comes with this expectation that everyone should be happy and close to one another,' says playwright Alex Anthony Vazquez. 'I wanted to explore what happens when people bring everything they haven't resolved into a room and try to have a nice evening.'
Each performance will feature all three one-acts, giving audiences the complete Blue Christmas program on any of the three dates. The production brings Blue Theatre Company's original theatrical work to the intimate setting of the Twilight Room for a limited holiday engagement.
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