Jefferson Performing Arts Society Will Present THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY (ABRIDGED)

Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor's "The Complete History of Comedy (abridged)" at Teatro Wego! in Westwego, LA. Authoring titles such as "The Complete History of America (abridged)" and "The Ultimate Christmas Show (abridged)", Martin and Tichenor deliver another fast-paced reduction of a huge topic, The Art of Comedy.

From the high-brow to the low, "The Complete History of Comedy (abridged)" covers comedy through the ages, from Aristophanes and Shakespeare and Molière to Vaudeville and Charlie Chaplin to Key and Peele and Harvey Weinstein. Why, in fact, did the chicken cross the road? Reminiscent of an old vaudeville revue, the show's pace and physicality takes the audience on a wild ride.

"Uncle" Wayne Daigrepont (Peter Pan, 2018; The Amorous Ambassador, 2016) directs the cast of Janie Heck, Alison Logan, and Bob Murrell with Dana Maksymova as stage manager. The physical comedy involves numerous costumes designed by Ashley Smith and props by Stephanie Ouimet. The stage is set with scenic and projection designs by Joshua Frederick, lighting by Zachary Brommer, and sound design by Trenton Thomas.

The play contains some adult language and topics, and is recommended for mature audiences.

"The Complete History of Comedy (abridged)" is presented weekends, March 6 - 29, at Teatro Wego! (177 Sala Ave., Metairie, LA). Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM. Regular ticket price is $30 with discounts for Seniors, Military, and Students, and may be purchased online at www.jpas.org or by calling (504) 885-2000.





