Jefferson Performing Arts Society Reschedules Upcoming Performances

In an effort to ensure the safety and wellness of our patrons, artists, staff, and community, and in response to the executive proclamation by Governor John Bel Edwards, the remaining productions at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center will be rescheduled.

No other productions will be affected that have capacities under 250 people.

The production of 42nd Street will be rescheduled to May 8 - 17, 2020.

All current tickets will be honored as such:

April 9 moves to May 8 at 7:30pm

April 10 moves to May 9 at 7:30pm

April 11 moves to May 10 at 2:00pm

April 17 moves to May 15 at 7:30pm

April 18 moves to May 16 at 7:30pm

April 19 moves to May 17 at 2:00pm

To current ticket holders:

The tickets that you have already will be honored as outlined above. If you are able to attend the rescheduled performance, there is nothing further that you need to do. We'll see you at the theatre!

If you are unsure or unable to attend the rescheduled performance, we will exchange your tickets to another performance date or production.

Tf you cannot attend the rescheduled performance(s) or another production, consider making your tickets a tax-deductible donation. The company will issue a refund if necessary.

The production of An American in Paris will be rescheduled to the 43rd Season (Fall 2020 - Spring 2021). They will notify current ticket holders as soon as the dates are set. To current ticket holders:

Current tickets will be honored for the rescheduled performances.

They ask that you please wait until there are rescheduled dates to request any exchanges.





