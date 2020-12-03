Jefferson Performing Arts Society Presents THE NUTCRACKER

Jefferson Performing Arts Society is bringing live performance back to the Jefferson Performing Arts Center with Tchaikovsky's holiday classic, The Nutcracker, directed by Kenneth Beck, co-director of Jefferson Ballet Theatre.

Performances will be at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center for two weekends in December and will be the first main-stage production by JPAS since March 2020. Matinee performances are December 12 & 13 and December 19 & 20 at 2:00 PM.

Dancers have been rehearsing with smaller groups of cast members due to Covid-19 concerns, are masked throughout rehearsal, and will be masked onstage for the performances. All audience members, production staff, volunteers, and theater staff will be masked while inside the JPAC building. Additionally, the theater is at a limited capacity and includes physical distancing of seat assignments.

"The Nutcracker is more than just a stage performance. For many audience members, it is an annual event that is shared with family. Attending The Nutcracker just feels like Christmas. For dancers, it is almost a way of life. Children grow up within the production - one year as a mouse, the next as a party child, then a soldier, etc., until one day they dance a variation or become a professional and take the stage as the Sugar Plum Fairy or her Cavalier. For me, as the director, The Nutcracker is today a symbol of normal. The arts are universal and they unite us. They allow us to escape. No matter where you are in the world, at this time of the year, despite politics and even pandemics, there is The Nutcracker; and that is something worth celebrating." - Kenneth Beck

Tickets are available at www.jpas.org or by calling the box office at (504) 885-2000.

Jefferson Performing Arts Society is currently finalizing its revised 43rd season and will soon announce the updated schedule and performances. JPAS has been presenting comedy shows and solo shows at Westwego Performing Arts Theatre since October, maintaining strict Covid-19 safety rules, which can be found at www.jpas.org/safety.

