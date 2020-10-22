JPAS Presents THE AMERICAN SOLDIER

The American Soldier will be presented at Westwego Performing Arts Theatre, November 5-8.

In honor of Veterans Day, Jefferson Performing Arts Society will present a "tour de force" solo performance by Douglas Taurel based on letters from soldiers from the American Revolution to Afghanistan.

The American Soldier has been performed at The Kennedy Center, Off-Broadway, The Library of Congress, American Legion National Headquarters, and in 17 cities and 12 states across the country for the past five years. It has been nominated for an Amnesty International Award for theatre excellence, received 4 out of 5 stars at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and been featured in The Huffington Post, The Military Times, The Washington Post, Washington Times, and US Veteran Magazine.

Whether he is portraying a mother visiting the Vietnam War Memorial or a soldier in the jungles of Vietnam, Taurel shows the lasting effects of war on soldiers and civilians alike. While there are moments of intense stress and sadness, there are also moments of awareness, awakening, and pride from soldiers who find out what brotherhood, loyalty, and perseverance means through their experiences in training and battle.

"As a veteran myself, this show spoke to me about the personal battles faced when a soldier returns home," said Dennis Assaf, JPAS Artistic Director. "It's important not only for veterans to hear and see their stories told, but for others to know what it feels like to serve. Unfortunately, the fight doesn't always end when the war does. We need to continue to be reminded of our veterans and their struggles, and find ways to support them."

The American Soldier will be presented at Westwego Performing Arts Theatre, November 5-8, 2020. Strict Phase 3 guidelines are being followed by Jefferson Performing Arts Society, including the required wearing of masks throughout the performance, limited and physically distanced seating, and many other measures designed to keep patrons and performers safe. See JPAS's full Covid safety measures plan here.

This production represents the start of the postponed 43rd season for Jefferson Performing Arts Society. For tickets to The American Soldier and the full season schedule, subscription, sponsorship, and volunteer information, visit www.jpas.org or call (504) 885-2000.

