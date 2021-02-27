Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

INTENSIFY Lands At The Front-Row Fringe Festival

The best performers in South Louisiana came together for one day only to deliver this power and passionate show.

Feb. 27, 2021  

Justin Rayna's INTENSIFY, a concert and circus arts spectacular comes to the Front-Row Fringe Festival (A Virtual Experience) on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

INTENSIFY is a multi-dimensional, multimedia concert featuring a live orchestra, circus arts, multiple dance troupes, and a story arc portrayed as a live on-stage role playing game.

The best performers in South Louisiana came together for one day only to deliver this power and passionate show. This family-friendly show has something for everyone, for all ages. Audiences will experience acrobatics, aerial silks, choreographed dancing, tumbling, juggling and fire spinning.

Featuring Circus Arts performed By

Bayou Cirque

Above Ground Aerial

Crescent Circus

And Dance Performances by:

Jean Leigh Academy of Dance

Main Street Dance

Center Stage Performing Arts Academy

Artivism Dance Co.

Liquid Rhythm Inc.

Of Moving Colors Productions

For The Love Of Dance

All performed to the music of Justin Rayna's album INTENSIFY performed by a live, high-energy rock orchestra. The music is a unique fusion of contemporary, jazz, rock and classical orchestra.

Tickets are available online at www.justinrayna.com/intensify. Tickets are $15.00. One ticket buys one link to the streaming event that can be watched by the whole family.


