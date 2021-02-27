INTENSIFY Lands At The Front-Row Fringe Festival

Justin Rayna's INTENSIFY, a concert and circus arts spectacular comes to the Front-Row Fringe Festival (A Virtual Experience) on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

INTENSIFY is a multi-dimensional, multimedia concert featuring a live orchestra, circus arts, multiple dance troupes, and a story arc portrayed as a live on-stage role playing game.

The best performers in South Louisiana came together for one day only to deliver this power and passionate show. This family-friendly show has something for everyone, for all ages. Audiences will experience acrobatics, aerial silks, choreographed dancing, tumbling, juggling and fire spinning.

Featuring Circus Arts performed By

• Bayou Cirque

• Above Ground Aerial

• Crescent Circus

And Dance Performances by:

• Jean Leigh Academy of Dance

• Main Street Dance

• Center Stage Performing Arts Academy

• Artivism Dance Co.

• Liquid Rhythm Inc.

• Of Moving Colors Productions

• For The Love Of Dance

All performed to the music of Justin Rayna's album INTENSIFY performed by a live, high-energy rock orchestra. The music is a unique fusion of contemporary, jazz, rock and classical orchestra.

Tickets are available online at www.justinrayna.com/intensify. Tickets are $15.00. One ticket buys one link to the streaming event that can be watched by the whole family.