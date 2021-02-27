INTENSIFY Lands At The Front-Row Fringe Festival
Justin Rayna's INTENSIFY, a concert and circus arts spectacular comes to the Front-Row Fringe Festival (A Virtual Experience) on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
INTENSIFY is a multi-dimensional, multimedia concert featuring a live orchestra, circus arts, multiple dance troupes, and a story arc portrayed as a live on-stage role playing game.
The best performers in South Louisiana came together for one day only to deliver this power and passionate show. This family-friendly show has something for everyone, for all ages. Audiences will experience acrobatics, aerial silks, choreographed dancing, tumbling, juggling and fire spinning.
Featuring Circus Arts performed By
• Bayou Cirque
• Above Ground Aerial
• Crescent Circus
And Dance Performances by:
• Jean Leigh Academy of Dance
• Main Street Dance
• Center Stage Performing Arts Academy
• Artivism Dance Co.
• Liquid Rhythm Inc.
• Of Moving Colors Productions
• For The Love Of Dance
All performed to the music of Justin Rayna's album INTENSIFY performed by a live, high-energy rock orchestra. The music is a unique fusion of contemporary, jazz, rock and classical orchestra.
Tickets are available online at www.justinrayna.com/intensify. Tickets are $15.00. One ticket buys one link to the streaming event that can be watched by the whole family.