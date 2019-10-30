HANCOCK WHITNEY BROADWAY IN NEW ORLEANS and DEAR EVAN HANSEN Add Thursday Matinee Performance

Today, Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans and DEAR EVAN HANSEN announced the addition of a special Thursday matinee performance in New Orleans on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. at the Mahalia Jackson Theater. Presented by the New Orleans Theatre Association, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is part of the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans 2019-2020 season.

Ticket buyers who were otherwise displaced by the change of venue for DEAR EVAN HANSEN will be given exclusive priority access to seats to the additional performance on Nov. 7, 2 p.m. Following this exclusive window, all remaining seats for the Thursday matinee performance will go on sale on Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m. at BroadwayInNewOrleans.com, all Ticketmaster outlets or at the Mahalia Jackson Theater box office (1419 Basin St. New Orleans, LA 70116).

DEAR EVAN HANSEN will play at the Mahalia Jackson Theater in New Orleans from Nov. 5-10, 2019. The performance schedule is as follows:

Tuesday - Wednesday: 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday: 8 p.m.

Saturday: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN has worked closely with Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans to ensure as many members of the community as possible have the opportunity to see the show during its tour stop in New Orleans. In addition to the adding a Thursday matinee performance, the company will offer a special cast Q&A talkback for audience members following the added performance.

For more information, please check SaengerNOLA.com/shows/dear-evan-hansen.





