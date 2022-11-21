First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards; THE QUARTERS MUSICAL Leads Best Musical

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Standings - 11/21/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

LaDaisha Bowles-Webber - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 93%

Jeoffery Harris Jr. - JUNIE B. JONES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 7%

Ainsley Shelsta - FOOTLIGHTS - Prairie Repertory Theatre 0

Ainsley Shelsta - Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 0

David Hartland - PRISCILLA - Landestheater Linz 0

Kim Duddy - ANASTASIA - Landestheater Linz 0

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tiffany Morgan - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 91%

Elizabeth Newcomer - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 4%

Melissa Bush - JUNIE B. JONES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 4%

Adam Nee - PRISCILLA - Landestheater Linz 0

Ales Valasek - ANASTASIA - Landestheater Linz 0

Ales Valasek - TITANIC - Landestheater Linz 0

Melissa Bush - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 0

Best Direction Of A Musical

Ed Tiger Verdin - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 97%

Gary Rucker - ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts 3%

Gary Rucker - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rivertown Arts 0

Kelly Fouchi - MATILDA - Rivertown Arts 0

Matthias Davids - ANASTASIA - Landestheater Linz 0

Matthias Davids - FANNY UND ALEXANDER - Landestheater Linz 0

Mike Thompson - Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 0

Best Direction Of A Play

Shane Stewart - WOLVES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 38%

Dr. John 'Ray' Proctor - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 31%

Lilly McGill - CLUE - Theatre Baton Rouge 23%

G.D. Kimble - SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions 8%

Bunny Christie - LAST ROUND-UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - Brookings Community Theatre 0

Tony Estrella - DESCRIBE THE NIGHT - The Gamm theatre 0

Best Ensemble Performance

THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 90%

ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 4%

PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 4%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts 2%

ANASTASIA - Landestheater Linz 0

DESCRIBE THE NIGHT - The Gamm Theatre 0

PRISCILLA - Landestheater Linz 0

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre Baton Rouge 0

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 0

SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions 0

THREE WINTERS GREEN - Fringe HQ Newtown (Produced by Lambert House Enterprises) 0

TITANIC - Landestheater Linz 0

TONY AND TINA'S WEDDING - Theatre Baton Rouge 0

WOLVES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 0

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mackenzie Burleigh - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 93%

Joan Long - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 5%

C. Doucet - SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions 2%

C Touchet - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 0

Michael Grundner - ANASTASIA - Landestheater Linz 0

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Kenneth Perry - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 95%

Nicholas Hersh - LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC WITH TANK AND THE BANGAS - Orpheum Theatre 5%

Carlos Miguel Prieto - LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC IN JAY WEIGEL'S WATERS GRAVITY - Orpheum Theatre 0

Tom Bitterlich - ANASTASIA - Landestheater Linz 0

Tom Bitterlich - TITANIC - Landestheater Linz 0

Best Musical

THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 95%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts 2%

JUNIE B. JONES - Playmakers of o 2%

ANASTASIA - Landestheater Linz 0

ANNIE JR. - Center Stage Performing Arts 0

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rivertown Arts 0

Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 0

TITANIC - Landestheater Linz 0

WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Baton Rouge 0

Best New Play Or Musical

THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 100%

FANNY UND ALEXANDER - Landestheater Linz 0

LOST LOVE POEMS - Fringe PVD, The Wilbury Theatre Group 0

Best Performer In A Musical

Adolph Davis - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 95%

Grace Noel - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 3%

Mitchell Kogan - ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts 3%

Adelaide Overall - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 0

Austin Ventura - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rivertown Arts 0

Chelsea Gidden - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rivertown Arts 0

Christian Withers - Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 0

Gernot Romic - PRISCILLA - Landestheater Linz 0

Gunnar Manchester - NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - The Wilbury Group Theatre 0

Hanna Kastner - ANASTASIA - Landestheater Linz 0

Molly Kate Skupien - WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Baton Rouge 0

Sanne Mieloo - FANNY UND ALEXANDER - Landestheater Linz 0

Best Performer In A Play

Kaitlyn Stockwell - CLUE - Theatre Baton Rouge 50%

Michael A. Newcomer - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 25%

LaDonna Ouerdraogo - SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions 8%

Michael C. Forrest - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 8%

Sebrina Thornton-Walker - THREE WINTERS GREEN - Fringe HQ Newtown (Produced by Lambert House Enterprises) 8%

Alana Johnson - SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions 0

Anthony Goes - JUNK - Burbage Theatre Company 0

Marion Beinvenu Mayfield - CLUE - Theatre Baton Rouge 0

Best Play

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 40%

CLUE - Theatre Baton Rouge 33%

PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 13%

WOLVES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 13%

DESCRIBE THE NIGHT - The GAMM Theatre 0

JUNK - Burbage Theatre Company 0

LAST ROUND-UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - Brookings Community Theatre 0

SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions 0

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ed Tiger Verdin - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 95%

Joan Long - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 5%

Andrew D. Edwards - ANASTASIA - Landestheater Linz 0

Charles Quiggin - TITANIC - Landestheater Linz 0

Duncan Becker - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 0

Hans Kudlich - FANNY UND ALEXANDER - Landestheater Linz 0

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amarak Skinner - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 50%

Kai Mäder/Jens Kniebe - ANASTASIA - Landestheater Linz 50%

Drew Schnabel - Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jenee Crowther - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 95%

Joey Fields - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 2%

Phyllis Horridge - ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts 2%

Alois Mühlbacher - FANNY UND ALEXANDER - Landestheater Linz 0

Craig Long - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Brookings Community Theatre 0

Daniela Dett - ANASTASIA - Landestheater Linz 0

Eleanor Morrison Halliday - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Other Palace 0

Jacob Chauvin - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre Baton Rouge 0

Savannah Chaisson - ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts 0

Thomas Thvedt - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Brookings Community Theatre 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Carrie McClanahan - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 44%

Ellie Koerner - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 33%

Ben Jackson - THREE WINTERS GREEN - Fringe HQ Newtown (Produced by Lambert House Enterprises) 11%

Michelle Mack - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 11%

Allison Crewes - JUNK - Burbage Theatre Company 0

Andrew Stigler - JUNK - Burbage Theatre Company 0

Janie Isham - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 0

Thomas Kelly - THREE WINTERS GREEN - Fringe HQ Newtown (Produced by Lambert House Enterprises) 0

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Baton Rouge 50%

MATILDA - CYT Baton Rouge 38%

ANNIE JR. - Playmakers Baton Rouge 13%

ANNIE JR. - Center Stage Performing Arts 0

GRIMM! - DIE WIRKLICH WAHRE GESCHICHTE VOM ROTKÄPPCHEN UND IHREM WOLF - Landestheater Linz 0

Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 0

Favorite Local Theatre

Crescent City Stage 42%

Theatre Baton Rouge 42%

Rivertown Arts 8%

Swine Palace Productions 8%

Burbage Theatre Company 0