Jefferson Performing Arts Season Opens In September With SCHOOL OF ROCK: THE MUSICAL

Jefferson Performing Arts will open its 47th season with School of Rock: The Musical, onstage at Jefferson Performing Arts Center September 13 through September 22, 2024. The show will be directed by Leslie Castay, who directed JPA's 2023 Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein and JPA's 2022 Big Easy Award-winning production of Holiday Inn.

Season plans and tickets are on sale now. Tickets to the season are now available online at www.jpas.org or by calling the box office at 504-885-2000.

The JPA 47th season includes a variety of popular musicals, a diversity of dramas, a one-man show about Ernest Hemingway, and the now 6th annual presentation of The Nutcracker in partnership with Jefferson Ballet Theatre. “Our season continues to be a mix of presentations that appeal to all interests. This season should be of particular interest to families with kids because of School of Rock in September, Elf Jr. in December, and Billy Elliot in March,” said JPA Founder and Artistic Director Dennis Assaf.

The season begins Friday, September 13, 2024, at Jefferson Performing Arts Center with School of Rock: The Musical featuring Nathan Parrish as Dewey, Rachel Looney as Rosalie Mullins, Melissa McKenzie as Patty Di Marco, and Daniel Rubio as Ned Schneebly. The lead adult and youth musician roles will be playing their instruments live on stage.

“I am super excited to be directing this high-energy, demanding musical! It's got a great message of finding joy and balance in life. By teaching these highly stressed, over-protected kids to loosen up and discover the passion of forming a rock band, Dewey Finn finds that his students teach him the most important lesson—doing something you love makes you special. Strive for a life of fullness, not just achievement. This is a lesson I take to heart, and it has some killer songs to boot!”, says director Leslie Castay.

Jefferson Performing Arts operates two performing arts venues. This season's productions will be at either location throughout the year (see full listing below): Jefferson Performing Arts Center at 6400 Airline Drive in Metairie, or the newly renovated Westwego Performing Arts Theatre at 177 Sala Avenue in Westwego. In addition to seasonal offerings, the JPA Theatre Kids! program offers youth musical theatre intensives and other opportunities year-round for all ages to experience and learn performing arts. There are also special student matinee offerings, Chrysalis evenings for special needs and seniors, and year-round workshops in makeup, props, scenic design, and more.

