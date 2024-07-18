Betsy Wolfe to Perform at Le Petit Theatre 10th Annual Curtain Call Ball

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Friday, September 6, 2024, Le Petit Theater will hold its 10th Annual Curtain Call Ball to support artistic and education programs.

Chaired by Stephanie November, with Grace Hoefer and Henry Heaton as Young Committee co-chairs, the event includes live and silent auctions led by auctioneer Mark Romig. Auction highlights include fine artwork, contemporary and estate jewelry, and fabulous experiences.

Broadway star and Tony nominee Betsy Wolfe (& Juliet, Waitress) is the headliner for the evening. Ms. Wolfe will be singing selections from her cabaret show and will perform the full cabaret show the following evening on the Le Petit stage.

"The Curtain Call Ball kicks off our season and is one of the most anticipated galas in New Orleans," states Producing Executive Director, Don-Scott Cooper. "Funds raised at the event enable us to produce the high-quality theatre our patrons appreciate and provide free theatre tickets to over 2000 local students each season."

Now in its tenth year, the Curtain Call Ball has become one of the season's must-attend events. Gala proceeds will support Le Petit's 108th season, including an ambitious lineup of theatre productions and an array of arts education programs.

Funds raised from last year's Curtain Call Ball led to the new Le Petit Teen Council and the return of the Young Conservatory and Workforce Development programs, along with continuing the free student matinee program.

The evening also includes craft cocktails and delicious creole cuisine provided by Tableau Restaurant. Tickets to the gala are $250, with a special price of $150 for Young Players (under 40), and can be purchased at LePetitTheatre.com or by calling the box office at 504.522.2081. Sponsorships that include tickets to the Curtain Call Ball and Le Petit's 2024-25 Main Stage performances are also available on multiple giving levels. .

Le Petit Theatre's 108th season opens with Murder for Two on October 3rd and continues with the return of holiday favorites The Skivvies on December 17th and 18th. Starting off the new year is Good Night, Oscar from January 9-26, 2025. Following next is Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons March 13-April 6, 2025; Doubt, a parable May 1-18, 2025; and concluding with Ain't Misbehavin': The Fats Waller Musical Show June 5-22, 2025. Full-season subscription packages are now available through the box office or online at LePetitTheatre.com. Single-show tickets and flexible partial-season packages will be available later this year. Le Petit Theatre, a cornerstone of the New Orleans arts community since 1916, impacts more than 30,000 people annually through its mainstage productions and educational programming. Additional details are available at LePetitTheatre.com.

