Experience Drive-in Déjà Vu With Jefferson Performing Arts Society

Drive-in Movies will be offered each Friday in October at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.

Jefferson Performing Arts Society is bringing the drive-in movie experience to Pontchartrain Convention and Civic Center this October, presenting movies that reflect their 43rd production season. These vintage films will be shown each Friday in October and will culminate with a special screening of Ghostbusters on Friday, October 30.

The first four Fridays in October will feature movies that are directly tied to upcoming productions of the 2021 season, including 42nd Street, The 39 Steps, Arsenic & Old Lace, and An American in Paris.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.JPAS.org or by calling (504) 885-2000. Tickets will not be available for purchase on-site. Early bird ticketing is available September 9-September 21st for $40 per vehicle. Ticket prices increase to $50 per vehicle on September 22 and will be available until showtimes or until they are sold out. Please visit www.JPAS.org for more information on Covid safety requirements and other instructions. No food and drink will be sold on site but patrons are encouraged to bring their own refreshments to enjoy.All movies are considered family friendly but parents will want to review the links provided at www.JPAS.org for further information, as film ratings were not assigned to motion pictures until 1968.

All movies begin at 8:00 p.M. Gates Open at 7:00 p.m. Online tickets must be presented at the entrance gate. Entrance is at 4545 Williams Blvd. Kenner, LA 70065.

Schedule:

42nd Street - October 2 Warner Bros. (1933)

The 39 Steps - October 9 Metro-Goldwyn-Meyer (1935)

Arsenic & Old Lace - October 16 Warner Bros. (1944)

An American in Paris- October 23 Warner Bros. (1951)

Ghostbusters - October 30 Columbia Pictures Industries (1984)

Tickets for the 43rd Season (2020-2021) are on sale now! Please visit www.jpas.org to purchase drive-in movie and stage tickets.

Shows View More New Orleans Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You