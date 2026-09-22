Danielle Mckinney’s SHELTER Exhibition to Embark on National Tour

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The Norton Museum of Art's exhibition Danielle Mckinney: Shelter - the artist's most comprehensive museum exhibition to date - will embark on a major national tour once it closes in West Palm Beach this October. Mckinney was just selected as part of the TIME100 Inaugural Art class, comprised of leaders shaping the future of the field.

Organized by the Norton as part of the 10th iteration of its Recognition of Art by Women (RAW) exhibition series, the exhibition will travel to the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) this November and the Studio Museum in Harlem next November, offering audiences nationwide an unprecedented opportunity to engage with Mckinney's evocative, emotionally charged paintings. The traveling exhibition will be accompanied by a new 135-page, full-color scholarly catalogue, the artist's first major monograph.

'The national tour of Danielle Mckinney: Shelter and the publication of her first major monograph mark a momentous achievement for both the artist and the Norton's RAW initiative,' said Ghislain d'Humières, the Museum's Kenneth C. Griffin Director and CEO. 'By originating exhibitions that travel to premier institutions like NOMA and the Studio Museum in Harlem, the Norton reinforces its commitment to advancing the careers of living women artists and expanding their reach to audiences across the country.'

Curated by J. Rachel Gustafson, Chief Curatorial Officer at the Norton, Danielle Mckinney: Shelter showcases works that center solitary female figures within interior settings, offering glimpses into moments of private contemplation, respite, or ease. The women possess a timeless quality, often situated within familiar domestic scenes that evoke a subtle nostalgia. While viewers may recognize the intimate spaces or the emotions reflected in the subject's knowing glances, the paintings also maintain a distance. Mckinney balances this deep emotional resonance with the with the essential unknowability of the subject, reminding viewers that the full familiarity of another's inner world remains out of reach. Mckinney transforms quiet moments into meditations on beauty, respite, and the universal need for both.

Mckinney's technique deepens the allure of her work, drawing on art history, color theory, and portraiture traditions. Her figures emerge from dark grounds, recalling the tenebrism used by artists for centuries to focus the viewer's attention and heighten the atmosphere. The compositions also contain literal references to Modern painting, not only through the gestural strokes of paint, but also through the inclusion of paintings within paintings with allusions to works by artists such as Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso. This layering of historical references and techniques transforms Mckinney's domestic spaces from ordinary rooms into settings that feel luxurious and exclusive, mirroring the idea of rest as a coveted commodity.

'Mckinney's paintings unfold like moments suspended in time,' said Gustafson. 'They invite viewers to consider the emotional and spiritual dimensions of solitude, and how stillness itself can become a site of imagination and strength. Seeing this body of work travel nationally, accompanied by rich scholarly analysis, allows new communities to engage with her deeply personal and profoundly human vision.'

Available this fall, the accompanying catalogue Danielle Mckinney: Shelter serves as a landmark document of Mckinney's practice over the last seven years. Published by Gregory R. Miller & Co. and designed by Miko McGinty Inc., the publication features an intimate interview with the artist alongside newly commissioned essays by leading cultural voices: J. Rachel Gustafson; Dr. Imani Perry, Carol K. Pforzheimer Professor at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University; acclaimed curator and critic Ekow Eshun; and Florida-based visual artist and poet Autumn Kioti Horne.

Together, these texts explore the historical, cultural, and formal dimensions of Mckinney's work, contextualizing her domestic interiors within the broader lineage of portraiture and modern art.

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