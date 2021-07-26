Brian Jordan Jr.'s New Musical RILEY to Premiere This Weekend

Brian Jordan Jr., who stars as Maurice Web on Tyler Perry's hit BET series "Sistas," has returned to his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana to produce a first-ever developmental concert version of his new musical Riley, which takes place at the fictitious Riley College, a historical public black school in the bayou.

Jordan Jr. held an open casting call for local actors, dancers, and singers this past weekend in Baton Rouge and will present the first-ever developmental concert presentation of his new musical this Friday, July 30 and Saturday, 31 at 7:30 PM at the Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center (100 Lafayette Street, Baton Rouge LA). For tickets ($45) please visit manshiptheatre.org.

Riley features book and lyrics by Brian Jordan Jr. and music by Terrence Brown with concert musical direction by Loneka Wilkinson Battiste. For more information about the show, visit RileyTheMusical.com.

ABOUT RILEY

Riley, a compelling musical drama-comedy, follows 6 young students through their collegiate matriculation at a historical public black school in the bayou. After the freshman class of 2020 enter these University halls; it will never be the same. As If getting through school isn't hard enough, these six friends must make it through life. Each of them, from different backgrounds, regions, and even different races. All here at one place-for one purpose.

ABOUT Brian Jordan JR.

Brian Jordan Jr. is a classically trained actor, singer, and dancer who studied at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and The Debbie Allen Dance Academy, he has performed in Broadway national tours, Off-Broadway, and in many of the country's most prestigious regional theaters before turning to television and film. He recently released a new, upbeat, motivational R&B track that encourages listeners to believe in themselves.