2020-2021 SEASON ANNOUNCEMENT at 30 By Ninety

On Tuesday, March 3, 30 by Ninety Theatre announced its 2020-21 season, ranging from comedies to classics.

The season will open with the southern comedy THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS (July 18-August 2). The story takes place in SPA-DEE-DAH!, the abandoned church-turned-day-spa where a group of friends gathers every Friday afternoon. After a tragic loss, the girls decide to change their lives and achieve their dreams. Jason Leader will direct.

Then, Andrea Elu will direct 12 ANGRY MEN (August 29-September 13). The classic courtroom drama follows the story of one jury that just can't decide on a verdict in a murder trial.

Up next is the ever-popular ANNIE (October 10-25) directed by Amy Riddell with musical direction by Frank Gonzalez. Following that is A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR (December 4-13).

The second half of the season starts up with THE AWESOME 80'S PROM (January 9-24) directed by Adolfo Rodriguez. This interactive play sees character tropes from 80's films vie for the title of Homecoming King and Queen. Following that is BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS (February 27-March 14), directed by Tom Bubrig, a semi-autobiographical play by Neil Simon.

Jane Austen's classic PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (April 10-25) will be directed by Courtney Lee. The season will conclude with the classic musical LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS (June 5-20). Lori Molinary will direct this musical featuring the blood thirsty plant Audrey II with musical direction by Jonathan Sturcken.

All performances will take place at 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St. Mandeville. For more information, visit 30byNinety.com.





