'xoxo moongirl' Comes to The Morris Museum Parking Deck

xoxo moongirl blends physical theatre, live music, world-class circus, and aerial performance in a hilarious, heart-wrenching and breathtaking story of one woman processing a family life riddled with domestic abuse. This full-length solo show features Nicole Burgio and award-winning composer/cellist Melanie Hsu in a semi-autobiographical and acrobatic exploration of escaping the gravitational pull of trauma, navigating complicated relationships, and always believing you'll end up on the moon.

xoxo moongirl will be performed live on the Morris Museum Parking Deck which has become NJ's hottest new socially-distant,

live performance space, presenting Jazz, Classical and Theater performances to eager audiences who have been starved for live entertainment during the pandemic. A recent NY Times review of the JACK Quartet said, "With players framed by a beautiful sunset, against rolling hills..."it was joyous to be in Jersey."

Nicole Burgio uses spoken word and her circus-trained body to share her experiences growing up with an alcoholic mother and an abusive father, leaping from tragic moments to dark comedy and incorporating aerial ballet and trapeze work into her rich storytelling. Melaine Hsu and her cello (she calls it Charlie) accompany Nicole with an evocative original live score. When xoxo moongirl was performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019, The Wee Review said, "This immaculately crafted piece proves without a shadow of a doubt that it is wholly possible to fuse strong and heart-felt narratives with highly physical circus skills and produce something so visually and emotionally satisfying that is defies description.

You can get a sneak peek at xoxo moongirl here:https://vimeo.com/342316846.

The Morris Museum's Upper Parking Deck consists of 119 individual 8'X 8' blocks, each able to accomodate two patrons. Admission is $60 for each block and guests must bring their own chairs. Patrons are welcome to bring refreshments and to arrive as early as 5:30 to set up and enjoy the evening sun. Tickets must be purchased in advance by phone or online. To purchase tickets over the phone call 973 971-3706. To purchase tickets online visit:https://morr-internet.choicecrm.net/templates/MORR/?event_ids=1924,1925

