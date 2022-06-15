bergenPAC Presents Comedian Jim Breuer Live and the 20th Anniversary Tour of ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN

bergenPAC announces two new shows that will take place in the newly renovated theater. The freewheeling, New York-bred comic storyteller who made the list of Comedy Central's "100 Greatest Standups of All Time" and has some of the highest rated comedy specials in TV network history, Jim Breuer, brings his clean form of comedy for audiences of all ages to bergenPAC on Friday, December 16 at 8:00 p.m. Coming in the spring, Gary Mullen and The Works will deliver their popular two-hour tribute show, "One Night of Queen," on Saturday, April 22 at 8:00 p.m., celebrating the stage theatrics and showmanship of one of the greatest Rock & Roll bands of all time, Queen.

Tickets for Jim Breuer Live and One Night of Queen go on sale Friday, June 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. To reserve tickets in advance, visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

JIM BREUER LIVE

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2022 - 8 PM

$39 - $89

Breuer came to national attention during his seasons on Saturday Night Live (1995-98), a rebuilding era whose cast featured Will Ferrell, David Spade and Norm McDonald. Some even still associate him with "Half Baked," a stoner comedy cult classic that starred Dave Chappelle. He also appeared alongside Kevin James on CBS's "Kevin Can Wait" as well as many other popular films and late-night TV shows. Many know Breuer from the multitude of hilarious hours he's spent as a guest on Sirius XM's "The Howard Stern Show." Howard has hosted some of pop culture's biggest comedy icons, yet Breuer is one of his favorite guests. His passionate video recaps of New York Mets games on social media are making a huge viral impact, with clips airing on the MLB Network and ESPN among others, and even introducing new fans to Breuer's comedy.

ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN

Saturday, April 22, 2022 - 8 PM

$39 - $59

In 2022, Gary Mullen and The Works will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their world-renowned One Night of Queen live concert performance. The show is a spectacular live concert, recreating the look, sound, pomp, and showmanship of arguably the greatest rock band of all time. Gary Mullen masterfully brings the spirit and passion of rock icon Freddie Mercury to life on stage. The band has been hailed as the World's Premiere Queen Tribute Band and have received rave reviews from hundreds of venues all over the world. Fans of Queen will delight in this note-for-note experience of mega-hits such as "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We are the Champions," "Killer Queen," "You're My Best Friend," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," "Radio GaGa," "Under Pressure," "Another One Bites the Dust" and many others. ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN will ROCK YOU!

The band is comprised of Gary Mullen on lead vocals, Davie Brockett on guitar, Jonathan Evans on drums, Billy Moffat on bass, and Malcolm Gentles on keyboards.

"Gary shares 'more than a likeness' to Freddie." -Brian May

