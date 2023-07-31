bergenPAC Launches Rock Music Program with Private Lessons and Group Performances

The program is for students ages 5 and up and will feature a variety of performance opportunities at bergenPAC and across the region.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

bergenPAC Launches Rock Music Program with Private Lessons and Group Performances

bergenPAC's Performing Arts School has announced the launch of a new music program featuring Kathy Sheppard, founder of the first School of Rock in the New York area.

The idea behind the new rock school at bergenPAC is that the best way to learn is by doing, with students playing music from the moment they join. The program is for students ages 5 and up and will feature a variety of performance opportunities at bergenPAC and across the region.

“Our primary goal is to foster a new generation of musicians by introducing them to the classics and essentials in the genre, while challenging them at their individual skill levels,” says Becky Serico, Director of the Performing Arts School. “We will teach the fundamentals of music, such as sight-reading, theory, and technique, in a rock music format.”

Students will enroll for weekly 30-, 45- or 60- minute private lessons on guitar, bass, drums, keyboard, or vocals, while also participating in weekly skill-appropriate ensemble rehearsals. The school year will culminate with a showcase on bergenPAC's stage. Sample show themes include The Beatles, Frank Zappa, progressive rock, jam bands, funk and soul, and tributes to the 70's, 80's, or 90's.

“What makes this program so great is that with so many rock acts coming to bergenPAC, we can find opportunities for our students to share the stage with them,” Serico said.

Students can meet the instructors and learn more at the Performing Arts School open house during Sept. 11-14 and Sept. 22-23. The rock program will have free trial lessons and a jam session on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.  For more information, visit Click Here or email education@bergenpac.org.

“We are excited to reenergize our musical instrument program with so many talented professional musicians,” says Alexander Diaz, bergenPAC's Executive Director. “This is a great way for aspiring rockers to strengthen their skills and enjoy rocking out on a big stage!”   

The program instructors include:

Kathy Sheppard, piano and vocals

Carlos Mena, bass

Mario Giordano, guitar

Luke Becker, drums

Kyle Crouchelli, saxophone

Sheppard began her career with the all-female hard rock band Scarlet Fever. She also spent time as the New York Area Regional Admissions Representative for her alma mater, the famed Berklee College of Music, while teaching and performing in diverse musical situations from the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra to Tinseltown Rebellion, a tribute to Frank Zappa. After connecting with Paul Green, founder of the School of Rock, she was granted a license to open a rock school branch using his name. That school opened in South Hackensack in 2004. She also directs the Saturday performance program at the New York School of Rock. Sheppard's students have gone on to perform with Jon Anderson of Yes, John Wetton of King Crimson and Asia, jazz saxophonist Anthony Braxton, and many more.




Recommended For You