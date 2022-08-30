bergenPAC Announces Yes 50th Anniversary Tour And Quiet Riot With Vixen 

This marks the band's first trek in the U.S. since 2019. The tour kicks off in October and makes it way to the bergenPAC on November 17 at 8:00 p.m. As with "The Album Series Tour 2022," which started off in the UK this past June, the U.S. tour is dedicated to the late Alan White-the band's legendary drummer-following his passing this past May. Alan White joined YES in June 1972, just days before their "Close To The Edge" Tour began.

Over the following 50 years, Alan would appear on every YES album including 2021's "The Quest." Following the global pandemic, he had been looking forward to this tour and re-joining his bandmates on stage, something he lived for, in the run up to his 50th anniversary of joining YES.

Sadly, that was not to be, but Alan's towering presence will be omnipresent on the tour. Alan's good friend, drummer Jay Schellen, will join YES for the forthcoming tour, alongside Steve Howe (guitars & backing vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (lead vocals) and Billy Sherwood (bass guitar and backing vocals).

The "Close to the Edge" show will comprise full production and a high-definition video wall directed by Andy Clark and featuring the artwork of Roger Dean. "Close To The Edge" is widely considered one of the most defining albums, not only for YES but for the whole progressive movement. It became an inspiration for their contemporaries and for successive generations of musicians.

Also just announced for 2023, bergenPAC is bringing hard rock back into the fold. The multi-platinum selling, first-ever heavy metal band with a #1 Billboard album, Quiet Riot, will be joined by the hitmaking all-female, 80s hard rock band, Vixen, on May 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. A concert made for the MTV generation; these bands are still rocking with over 2 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Tickets for YES: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour and Quiet Riot with Vixen go on sale Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. To reserve tickets in advance, visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.