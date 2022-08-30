Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

bergenPAC Announces Yes 50th Anniversary Tour And Quiet Riot With Vixen 

This marks the band's first trek in the U.S. since 2019. The tour kicks off in October and makes it way to the bergenPAC on November 17.

New Jersey News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 30, 2022  
bergenPAC Announces Yes 50th Anniversary Tour And Quiet Riot With Vixen 

This marks the band's first trek in the U.S. since 2019. The tour kicks off in October and makes it way to the bergenPAC on November 17 at 8:00 p.m. As with "The Album Series Tour 2022," which started off in the UK this past June, the U.S. tour is dedicated to the late Alan White-the band's legendary drummer-following his passing this past May. Alan White joined YES in June 1972, just days before their "Close To The Edge" Tour began.

Over the following 50 years, Alan would appear on every YES album including 2021's "The Quest." Following the global pandemic, he had been looking forward to this tour and re-joining his bandmates on stage, something he lived for, in the run up to his 50th anniversary of joining YES.

Sadly, that was not to be, but Alan's towering presence will be omnipresent on the tour. Alan's good friend, drummer Jay Schellen, will join YES for the forthcoming tour, alongside Steve Howe (guitars & backing vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (lead vocals) and Billy Sherwood (bass guitar and backing vocals).

The "Close to the Edge" show will comprise full production and a high-definition video wall directed by Andy Clark and featuring the artwork of Roger Dean. "Close To The Edge" is widely considered one of the most defining albums, not only for YES but for the whole progressive movement. It became an inspiration for their contemporaries and for successive generations of musicians.

Also just announced for 2023, bergenPAC is bringing hard rock back into the fold. The multi-platinum selling, first-ever heavy metal band with a #1 Billboard album, Quiet Riot, will be joined by the hitmaking all-female, 80s hard rock band, Vixen, on May 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. A concert made for the MTV generation; these bands are still rocking with over 2 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Tickets for YES: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour and Quiet Riot with Vixen go on sale Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. To reserve tickets in advance, visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.





More Hot Stories For You


Princeton Symphony Orchestra to Present Interactive Wine Tasting and Operatic Event, NOTES OF WINE AND SONGPrinceton Symphony Orchestra to Present Interactive Wine Tasting and Operatic Event, NOTES OF WINE AND SONG
August 30, 2022

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s Princeton Festival Guild is offering an interactive wine tasting and operatic event, Notes of Wine and Song, on Sunday, October 2. The event features the tenor and sommelier Hak Soo Kim, and will take place at Cobblestone Creek Country Club from 3-5:30pm.
Linedy Genao & Brandon Espinoza to Star in ON YOUR FEET! at Paper Mill PlayhouseLinedy Genao & Brandon Espinoza to Star in ON YOUR FEET! at Paper Mill Playhouse
August 30, 2022

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced casting for On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, the first production of Paper Mill’s 2022-2023 season. The production will feature Linedy Genao (On Your Feet! on Broadway) as Gloria, and Brandon Espinoza (Broadway’s SpongeBob SquarePants) as Emilio.
South Camden Theatre's Season Continues With THE BROTHERS SIZE Next MonthSouth Camden Theatre's Season Continues With THE BROTHERS SIZE Next Month
August 30, 2022

South Camden Theatre Company has announced their live stage production, “The Brothers Size” by Tarell Alvin McCraney. The show is directed by Damien J. Wallace, a Philadelphia based director, AEA Equity Actor and theatre teacher. 
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hoobastank & Lit, Peppa Pig, Jay Leno, and More Set For This Fall at MPACRenee Elise Goldsberry, Hoobastank & Lit, Peppa Pig, Jay Leno, and More Set For This Fall at MPAC
August 30, 2022

MPAC's 28th season gears up this fall as a diverse lineup of artists get set to take the stage including Tony Winner Renee Elise Goldsberry, blues favorite Robert Cray, Latin Grammy winner Nella, 90s alternative rock groups Hoobastank and Lit, and popular children's shows Peppa Pig and more. We'll even be inviting the afterlife with ghost hunter Amy Bruni!
THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES Opens At Music Mountain TheatreTHE VAGINA MONOLOGUES Opens At Music Mountain Theatre
August 29, 2022

The Vagina Monologues will open at Music Mountain Theatre this Friday and run through September 11th with just eight chances to catch this inspiring, moving, powerful, and audaciously funny piece of theatre on the MMT stage.