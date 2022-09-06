bergenPAC Announces Fall 2022 Season Lineup And Moves Closer To Grand-Reopening

The Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC), located in the heart of Englewood, NJ and northern New Jersey's home for cultural entertainment and arts education, has been busy renovating the historic theater since they broke ground in March 2022. The theater is scheduled to re-open this Fall.

Among the planned updates are an expanded lobby with additional concession stands and restrooms, including adding them to the mezzanine level. New comfortable seats are being installed inside the theater as well as enhancement of the sound system to further improve the patron experience.

As part of the theater's renovation and restoration, bergenPAC launched a $15 million Capital Campaign. After raising $4 million, the Bergen County Board of Commissioners agreed to bond $6 million for construction, which bergenPAC will repay. They are asking the public to join their efforts to help secure bergenPAC as the region's premier cultural entertainment venue and Performing Arts School. Please visit www.bergenpac.org to learn more about bergenPAC's Invest in the Arts - Lead the Way Campaign.

bergenPAC has announced their new season which features a variety of acts, including comedian Tracy Morgan on October 21, The Price is Right Live on October 12, rockers Air Supply on November 13 and YES on November 17, plus an old school hip-hop reunion "Hip Hop Fever" featuring Slick Rick, The Sugarhill Gang, Melle Mel & Scorpio of The Furious Five, Brand Nubian, Roxanne Shante, to name a few, and hosted by Ralph McDaniels on October 29.

One of bergenPAC's goals coming out of construction is to expand programming and diversify their cultural offerings. More shows will be added regularly. You can stay up to date by visiting bergenpac.org. See below for the complete Fall 2022 lineup. Tickets are on sale now. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

bergenPAC Members can buy tickets before the public. The different membership levels include exclusive benefits such as premium seat locations and free drinks in the newly renovated Members Lounge.

Membership also powers bergenPAC's nonprofit mission and supports the Performing Arts School's scholarship program and educational outreach initiative, which brings programs to 140 schools across the state. Visit bergenpac.org/membership or call (201) 816-8160, ext. 1048 to learn how to give yourself the best experience at bergenPAC while making arts education more accessible in your community.