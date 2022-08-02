bergenPAC Announces A Variety Of Shows In The New Year For Families, Classic Rock & Roll Fans, And Musical Theater Lovers

bergenPAC announces the critically acclaimed and The Rolling Stones-approved tribute show, Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show, on Friday, January 20, 2023. The story continues for the beloved children's book character, Paddington Bear, on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in an original slapstick comedy made for theater.

Paddington Gets in a Jam is a New York Times Critic's Pick. GFOUR Productions, winners of 56 Drama Desk and 49 Tony Awards, are proudly bringing the international hit show Menopause The Musical to Englewood on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Menopause The Musical is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived "The Change."

Tickets for Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show, "Paddington Gets in a Jam," and Menopause The Musical go on-sale Friday, August 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

SATISFACTION: THE INTERNATIONAL ROLLING STONES SHOW

Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 - 8 PM

$29-$49

This Billboard & Pollstar highly rated show is entering its 20th year in production with over 4,000 performances listed to their credit. This highly acclaimed production showcases the most authentic cast and costuming of its kind. The likes of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and cast bring a colorful performance to over 50 years of classic hits. They have been featured in Rolling Stone magazine, Showbiz Magazine, Las Vegas Today, CBS Sunday Morning news and hundreds of national newspapers, magazines, television & radio as the world's greatest show honoring the Rolling Stones and their legacy.

PADDINGTON GETS IN A JAM

Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 - 1 PM and 4 PM

$15-$39

Watch Paddington, the famous, accident-prone bear, as he makes his stage debut in this fun-filled comedy. Paddington is making his favorite marmalade jam with the help of the Brown's housekeeper Mrs. Bird, but they run out of sugar, so Paddington heads next door to borrow some from Mr. Curry. The usually grumpy Mr. Curry is even more short tempered than ever as he prepares for a visit from his great aunt who is a stickler for tidiness. Feeling sorry for Mr. Curry, Paddington volunteers to help him with his chores. Unfortunately for Paddington his good intentions end up leading to chaos, as one by one each of his jobs starts to have an unexpected outcome! Will Paddington be able to fix everything before Mr. Curry and his great aunt arrive home?

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL

Thursday, April 8, 2023 - 8PM

$39-$79

Menopause The Musical is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived "The Change." Now celebrating over 20 years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, Menopause The Musical has evolved as a "grassroots" movement of women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead. Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer "The Silent Passage." Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical was created as a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of "The Change." The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the '60s, '70s and '80s. Menopause The Musical is the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah's Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Seen by more than 17 million, it has played every state in the continental U.S. and more than 500 cities worldwide and has been translated into nine languages.

