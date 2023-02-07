Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax, and Leonidas Kavakos Perform at NJPAC Next Month

The concert is on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax, and Leonidas Kavakos: These three extraordinary artists come together for a matinee of musical trios. Program includes works by Beethoven.

Program:

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat Major, Op. 60 arr. SHAI WOSNER
Adagio - Allegro vivace
Adagio
Allegro vivace
Allegro ma non troppo

Piano Trio in B-flat major, Op. 97, "Archduke"
Allegro moderato
Scherzo (Allegro)
Andante cantabile, ma però con moto
Allegro moderato

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city.

Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted 10 million visitors (including more than 1.8 million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. Media Contact: April Thibeault, april@amtpublicrelations.com, 212.861.0990.




Princeton Symphony Orchestra Reveals Plans for Its 2023 Princeton Festival, June 9-25 Photo
Princeton Symphony Orchestra Reveals Plans for Its 2023 Princeton Festival, June 9-25
The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) reveals a compelling line-up of performances for this year's Princeton Festival, the PSO's annual live arts extravaganza.
DANCE ON THE LAWN Montclairs Dance Festival Returns For 10th And Final Year   Photo
DANCE ON THE LAWN Montclair's Dance Festival Returns For 10th And Final Year  
Dance on the Lawn, Montclair, NJ's outdoor dance festival, will return for its tenth and final year, Celebrating New Jersey. The Festival returns to its original location, the front lawn of St. Luke's Episcopal Church 73 S Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ, on Saturday, September 19 from 3- 5pm. The Dance on the Lawn Festival is free.
Nicky Silver Play Reading And Billy Martin Solo Show Start Things Off At The Black Boxs Ne Photo
Nicky Silver Play Reading And Billy Martin Solo Show Start Things Off At The Black Box's New Englewood Location
Tickets are now on sale for two 'soft- opening' events at The Black Box's new Englewood space.
Mile Square Theatre In Association With Pregones/PRTT Presents The World Premiere Of  Photo
Mile Square Theatre In Association With Pregones/PRTT Presents The World Premiere Of QUARTER RICAN
MILE SQUARE THEATRE has announced their first theatrical production of the new year: QUARTER RICAN, directed by JORGE B MERCED. QUARTER RICAN  will play a four-week limited engagement at Mile Square Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


Nicky Silver Play Reading And Billy Martin Solo Show Start Things Off At The Black Box's New Englewood LocationNicky Silver Play Reading And Billy Martin Solo Show Start Things Off At The Black Box's New Englewood Location
February 6, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for two 'soft- opening' events at The Black Box's new Englewood space.
Mile Square Theatre In Association With Pregones/PRTT Presents The World Premiere Of QUARTER RICANMile Square Theatre In Association With Pregones/PRTT Presents The World Premiere Of QUARTER RICAN
February 6, 2023

MILE SQUARE THEATRE has announced their first theatrical production of the new year: QUARTER RICAN, directed by JORGE B MERCED. QUARTER RICAN  will play a four-week limited engagement at Mile Square Theatre.
Audience Votes In THINK FAST One Act Play Competition At The Theater ProjectAudience Votes In THINK FAST One Act Play Competition At The Theater Project
February 6, 2023

Theatergoers from throughout North America will get to experience and participate in live theater—from home— as voters in The Theater Project's prestigious THINK FAST short play competition, March 2-4.
New Jersey Repertory Company Announces A New Series Featuring Weeks & Peterson QuintetNew Jersey Repertory Company Announces A New Series Featuring Weeks & Peterson Quintet
February 6, 2023

New Jersey Repertory Company has announced the Weeks & Peterson Quintet will be performing two sets at NJRep on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00pm and 8:30pm.
BergenPAC Has The Perfect Valentine's Day Gift For Music LoversBergenPAC Has The Perfect Valentine's Day Gift For Music Lovers
February 3, 2023

Still looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift? bergenPAC has a variety of romantic performances for you to treat yourself or your loved ones to a special night out.
share