Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax, and Leonidas Kavakos Perform at NJPAC Next Month

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax, and Leonidas Kavakos: These three extraordinary artists come together for a matinee of musical trios. Program includes works by Beethoven.

Program:

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat Major, Op. 60 arr. SHAI WOSNER

Adagio - Allegro vivace

Adagio

Allegro vivace

Allegro ma non troppo

Piano Trio in B-flat major, Op. 97, "Archduke"

Allegro moderato

Scherzo (Allegro)

Andante cantabile, ma però con moto

Allegro moderato

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city.



Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted 10 million visitors (including more than 1.8 million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. Media Contact: April Thibeault, april@amtpublicrelations.com, 212.861.0990.