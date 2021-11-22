Winter Jazz Fest Coming To New Jersey City University, December 4-5

New Jersey City University will host two days of hot jazz when the NJCU Center for the Arts, in partnership with faculty from the NJCU Music, Dance and Theatre departments, presents the 2021 Winter Jazz Fest. The two-day event will be held at the Margaret Williams Theatre in Hepburn Hall on campus on Saturday, December 4 from 12-9:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 5 from 12-6 p.m.

The NJCU Winter Jazz Fest brings you into an intimate world of call and response with tomorrow's jazz legends. The festival is headlined by multi-Grammy award-winning jazz faculty who share the stage mano-a-mano with the most talented young artists in the region. Music in the festival includes styles from around the world - exotic, traditional and cutting edge.

General admission tickets are $25 and senior citizens tickets are $15. NJCU Students are free with a student ID. For more information, contact the Box Office at boxoffice@njcu.edu or by calling (201) 200-2429. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.

The performance schedule (subject to change):

Saturday, December 4, 2021

· 12 p.m. | The Blues Knights featuring Omar Kabir (30 minute set)

· 1 p.m. | Larry Bustamante Mingus Workshop (45-55 minute set)

· 2:30 p.m. | Mark Whitfield Band (45-55 minute set)

· 4 p.m. John Benitez & The World Citizens Ensemble (60 minute set)

· 5:30 p.m. | Jay Anderson's Sound Minds Ensemble (60 minute set)

· 7 p.m. | Afro-Peruvian Loop featuring Freddy "Huevito" Lobaton and Dr. Gabriel Alegria (60 minute set)

· 8:30 p.m. | Jeff Watts Nurturers Ensemble (60 minute set)

Sunday, December 5, 2021

· 12 p.m. | The Sherrine Mostin Band (45-55 minute set)

· 1:30 p.m. | NJCU Jazz Choir (30 minute set)

· 2:30 p.m. |NJCU Drum Circle with Freddy "Huevito" Lobaton (30 minute set)

· 3:30 p.m. | The Rob Edwards Bird's Eye View (40 minute set)

· 4:30 p.m. | NJCU Salsa Orchestra (40 minute set)

· 5:30 p.m. | NJCU Jazz Orchestra (60 minute set)

All tickets must be purchased in advance. Ticketing will close 2 hours prior to showtime. All attendees must adhere to the NJCU Theater COVID-19 Protocols.

The Visual Arts Gallery in the Visual Arts Building at 100 Culver Ave. is presenting: Wonder Women 12: A Health Survey

Artists: Pollie Barden, Doris Cacoilo, Christine DaCruz, Sharon Lee De La Cruz, Mary Jeys, Kristy Lopez, Melissa MacAlpin, Avani Palkhiwala, Stephanie Tichenor, Agnieszka Wszolkowska

Ten artists united in January 2021, as part of the 12th Wonder Women Artist Residency, to research and create work addressing health. The current pandemic has exposed healthcare system failures and has forced urgent conversations about our personal and collective health that would otherwise be considered private. These public conversations demanded that the artists address the bodies they live in, how they are perceived and the acknowledgment of those who are often not accounted for when we say 'our bodies.'

The health concerns addressed in this show are pre-pandemic issues but lensed from a place of grief, frustration, fear, and a range of mountainous feelings brought on by more than a year and a half of isolation and global turmoil. The works highlight these concerns and present a collection of self-portraits at this historic moment. The exhibition considers our urgency to get "back to normal" vs. the reality of a global pandemic that is still ongoing and has fundamentally changed our health and social structures.

Dates: Monday, November 22 to Friday, December 10, 2021, from 12-6 pm.

Tickets: Free. Reserve time at https://www.eventbrite.com/checkout-external?eid=215337439077.

The Harold B. Lemmerman Gallery, located in Hepburn Hall Room 323 on campus is presenting:

Surface Tension by Amanda Thackray

Amanda Thackray's solo exhibition, Surface Tension, presents the artist's handmade paper installations, prints and sculpture that comment on plastic pollution and the fragility of the marine environment. The exhibition reflects and distorts the natural world of our oceans inside the gallery space.

Through Thackray's allegorical environments the exhibition asks the audience to consider the consequences of unnatural materials in our marine ecosystems. She extends the shift into the aquatic world with her paper pulp net pieces, crafting them to resemble fishing nets and plastic material adrift in our oceans. In the artist's installations is an intentional, and somewhat uncomfortable, play between the natural and the unnatural. Her pieces are purposeful symbols of how we can choose to do things differently and create with nature. For more information on Amanda Thackray's work please visit ajthackray.com.

The gallery will also be open throughout the NJCU Winter Jazz Fest. Additionally, the gallery is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12-5 p.m. and by appointment.