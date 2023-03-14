Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Will Fullman Named MPAC's Volunteer Of The Month Of March

Will has been a volunteer with MPAC for nearly 15 years. He was honored at the 2021-22 MPAC volunteer picnic with the “Service with a Smile” award.

Mar. 14, 2023  
Morristown resident Will Fullman has been named MPAC's Volunteer of the Month of March.

This recognition program is designed to shine a light on the many individuals who contribute their time and energy toward making MPAC and the MPAC customer experience a success.

Will has been a volunteer with MPAC for nearly 15 years. He was honored at the 2021-22 MPAC volunteer picnic with the "Service with a Smile" award. "I enjoy the camaraderie with my fellow volunteers and the patrons," he said. "Also, I love music - all genres of music."

"Will is one of ticket takers you see most at performances," said Eric Pach, MPAC's Front of House Director. "We have patrons who specifically go to his door to have their tickets scanned by him, and any new volunteer ticket takers request to train with him as they know they are in good hands. When I first met Will I was immediately embraced with his positivity. If you are having a bad day, Will somehow alleviates it with a smile. Everyone needs a Will Fullman on their volunteer team, MPAC is lucky we have him."

For more information about MPAC's volunteer program, please click here.

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2022-2023 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.



