Wharton Community Players Present THE MOORS By Jen Silverman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wharton Community Players will present The Moors by Jen Silverman, January 24-February 2, in the Wharton Black Box Theater located at 60 Locust Avenue in Berkeley Heights.

Join us as we take a trip back to Victorian England with two sisters and their dog, as they dream about what life can be. The arrival of their new governess takes all of the characters on a path they couldn't have anticipated.

Said Wharton Arts Director of Theater Arts Timothy Maureen Cole, "WCP is excited to bring The Moors to life on stage at Wharton Arts. Jen Silverman's story is modern, evocative, and truly timeless in its exploration of the human experience. The direction by Jenna Burke and performances by our stunning cast are not to be missed."

A tuition-free program at the Wharton Performing Arts School, WCP is the first and only community theater program in Berkeley Heights. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students and seniors. For tickets and more information, visit WhartonArts.org.

Wharton Arts' mission is to offer accessible, high quality performing arts education that sparks personal growth and builds inclusive communities.

Wharton Arts' vision is for a transformative performing arts education in an inclusive community to be accessible for everyone.

Wharton Arts is New Jersey's largest independent non-profit community performing arts education center serving nearly 2,000 students through a range of classes and ensembles. The 5 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Chorus, an auditioned choral ensemble program for students in grades 3–12, encourage a love and appreciation of choral music while nurturing personal growth and creative development. The 15 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Symphony, which serve over 500 students in grades 3–12 by audition, inspire young people to achieve musical excellence through high-level ensemble training and performance opportunities.

Based in Paterson, the Paterson Music Project is an El Sistema-inspired program of Wharton Arts that uses music education as a vehicle for social action by empowering and inspiring young people to achieve their full potential through the community experience of ensemble learning and playing. From Pathways classes for young children to Lifelong Learning programs for adults, the Wharton Performing Arts School has a robust musical theater and drama program and offers both private and group classes for instruments and voice for all ages and all abilities. With the belief in the positive and unifying influence of music and that performing arts education should be accessible to all people regardless of their ability to pay, Wharton Arts offers need-based scholarships.

Wharton Arts is located in Berkeley Heights, New Providence, and Paterson, NJ and reaches students from 12 counties. All of Wharton Arts' extraordinary teaching artists, faculty members, and conductors hold degrees in their teaching specialty and have been vetted and trained to enable our students to achieve their personal best.

Comments