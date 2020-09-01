Wharton Arts Presents WHAT TO EXPECT WITH ONLINE LEARNING

The virtual Open House will take place on Sunday, September 13 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts (WIPA) announced today that it will host a virtual Open House on Sunday, September 13 at 1:00 p.m. EST via Zoom. In addition to class demos and information sessions with Performing Arts School Artistic Director Helen H. Cha-Pyo, faculty, and staff, the event will include a presentation on "What to Expect with Online Learning: Private Lessons and Group Classes" with Director of Student Services Kristen Wuest and Director of Musical Theater Arts Timothy Maureen Cole. A $25 Open House discount is offered on all group class enrollments taken during the virtual Open House. To attend the free event, sign up online. For more information, call (908) 790-0700.

"Online learning has become an essential part of the educational offerings of our Performing Arts School, especially in these challenging times," said Peter H. Gistelinck, Executive Director of the Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts. "We will continue to expand our offerings on an ongoing basis as online learning will remain a crucial component of our education system moving forward and will be a priority in the strategic planning process of Wharton."

Wharton's Performing Arts School, which launched a nationwide online learning platform this summer including virtual camps, Zoom private lessons, workshops, and master classes for the whole family to enjoy right from home, will continue this fall with expanded online program offerings. Dedicated to the highest quality performing arts education, Wharton has cultivated an online space for creativity, community, and collaboration through an array of affordable performing arts activities for all ages. All of the Performing Arts School's online programs can be found at www.WhartonArtsOnline.org.

The Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts' mission is to provide the highest quality performing arts education to a wide range of students in a supportive and inclusive environment, where striving for personal excellence inspires and connects those we teach to the communities we serve.

Wharton is New Jersey's largest independent non-profit community performing arts education center serving over 1,500 students through a range of classes and ensembles including the 15 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Symphony, which serve 500 students in grades 3 - 12 by audition. Beginning with Out of the Box Music and Pathways classes for young children, Wharton offers private lessons, group classes, and ensembles for all ages and all abilities at the Performing Arts School. With the belief in the positive and unifying influence of music and the performing arts and that arts education should be accessible to all people regardless of their ability to pay, Wharton teaches all instruments and voice and has a robust musical theater program. Based in Paterson, New Jersey, the Paterson Music Project is an El Sistema-inspired program of the Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts that uses music as a vehicle for social change by empowering and inspiring children through the community experience of ensemble learning and playing.

Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts is located in Berkeley Heights, New Providence and Paterson, NJ and reaches students from 10 counties. All of Wharton's extraordinary faculty members and conductors hold degrees in their teaching specialty and have been vetted and trained to enable our students to achieve their personal best.

