Wharton Arts Appoints Gina Caruso as New Executive Director

Caruso was unanimously approved by Wharton Arts' Board of Trustees following a four-month nationwide candidate search.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

The Wharton Arts Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Gina Caruso as its new Executive Director, effective November 13, 2023. Caruso was unanimously approved by Wharton Arts' Board of Trustees following a four-month nationwide candidate search.

"We are excited to welcome Gina to the Wharton Arts family," states Bob Hamburger, Wharton Arts President. "Her depth of
non-profit experience and dedication to education and the arts make for an excellent fit, as Wharton Arts continues to grow and we execute our strategic plan. We are fortunate to have attracted a candidate with Gina's strong accomplishments and capabilities."

Caruso has a rich history of leadership in the realms of education, arts, and community building. As the former Head of the New Amsterdam School in New York City, she demonstrated her dedication to fostering an enriching, imaginative learning environment for children. She also served as the Executive Director and Deputy Director of the Creative Alliance, a prestigious contemporary arts organization in Baltimore, Maryland, where her visionary leadership spanned nearly a decade. During her tenure at the Creative Alliance, Caruso's contributions earned recognition from State Senator Bill Ferguson, who in 2019, awarded the organization as the "best community organization in Maryland." Notably, she spearheaded a successful capital campaign that culminated in the establishment of the Creativity Center, an innovative educational facility that caters to youth, families, and adults in Baltimore.

"I am excited to welcome Gina Caruso, our new Executive Director. I look forward to partnering with her to advance Wharton Arts' mission and vision," said Helen H. Cha-Pyo, Artistic Director. "Gina's extensive leadership experience and deep understanding of the realms of education, the arts, and community partnerships will help propel Wharton Arts to new heights, making performing arts education accessible and equitable to more individuals in our community."

Said Caruso, "In collaboration with the Board and Artistic Director, I'm excited to lead Wharton Arts into the next phase of growth, where we will continue to champion outstanding and inclusive musical performing arts opportunities for youth in New Jersey."

Caruso's diverse professional journey includes a five-year role as the Director of the Doris Duke Theater, a key component of the Honolulu Museum of Art, where her leadership yielded highly lauded film festivals and outstanding concert programs. Prior to that, she served as Manager of Public Programs at the Walters Art Museum, where she led family festivals, an award-winning film program, concerts, literary readings, and engaging art workshops for children.

Beyond her leadership roles, Caruso's creative pursuits extend to her work as the Assistant Editor of Special Issues and Assistant Photography Editor of The Washington Post Magazine. She was also the founder and co-director of Synesthesia, a cohort of Baltimore-based poets and composers from the Peabody Institute of Music. Synesthesia's innovative collaborations and interpretations of works of art resulted in captivating performances at the Walters Art Museum and the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore, Maryland.

Caruso holds an M.A. in English Literature from New York University and a B.A. from Bard College, where her creative writing earned her the prestigious Wilton Moore Lockwood prize.



