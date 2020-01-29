We Banjo 3 Brings 'Celt-Grass' Spirit To SOPAC in February

Considered one of the hottest young Celtic bands playing today, We Banjo 3 appears at the South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) on February 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $28-$36 and can be purchased at https://www.sopacnow.org/events/we-banjo-3/ or by calling (973) 313-2787.

These performers rival some of the best Celtic groups around. Elmore Magazine exults, "It's as if the Punch Brothers, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas and the Chieftains all got together for a battle of the bands but decided to pool their resources instead. The future of World music has arrived."

One of the best live acts to come out of Ireland in recent years, the multi-award winning We Banjo 3 combine supergroup credentials with a breath-taking command of the emotive power of fiddle, guitar, mandolin and banjo. Any single member of this group could a electrify a venue with a solo performance, but together, in the joyous musical alchemy of We Banjo 3, the result is truly unforgettable. Simply put, the gold standard of Irish and American Roots music.

The essence of We Banjo 3's mastery and ultimately the secret of their staggering artistic power, is their uncanny ability to channel the playful and celebratory dimensions of traditional Irish and American music. They write and perform with emotion, with incalculable brio and inventiveness, with power and subtlety and intelligence. But most of all, these four brothers write and play bravely. It is as if their standing as one of the best bands of their generation - and indeed as if the widely expressed opinion that their emergence represents a bright future for Irish music - was nothing when compared to the spirit of the tunes.

David Howley, Martin Howley, Fergal Scahill and Enda Scahill, all young men, have a bright future ahead as they make audiences into fans throughout the world with their spirit-rousing music that fills music halls with the music that is Ireland's own special brand.





