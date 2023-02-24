WHY THE HELL NOT? to be Presented by TSquared Production Company and Unidentified Stages in March

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feb. 24, 2023  
Why the Hell Not?, an evening of unexpected monologues curated in honor of Women's History Month, will come to the South Orange Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 9th at 7:30pm for a one-night-only event. The production is a collaboration between TSquared Production Company and Unidentified Stages as part of their Re-Present and Represent Series.

Re-Present & Represent was founded by TSquared Production Company and Unidentified Stages to celebrate the work of artists who have felt under-represented in the theatre community. The program invites artists from all walks of life to perform monologues and songs from one of their dream roles. The key factor? All performers are encouraged to forget the archaic notion of staying "in your type." Our feeling is, if you want to do the piece, do the piece. Why the hell not?

For this special event, both companies asked their performers to break a few traditions when selecting pieces for the show. Hence the title, Why the Hell Not?

The performance will take place at 7:30pm on Thursday, March 9th at the South Orange Performing Arts Center. It is located at One SOPAC Way, South Orange, NJ, 07079. Admission is free.




SISTER ACT Comes to the Weehawken High School Stage In March Photo
SISTER ACT Comes to the Weehawken High School Stage In March
Weehawken High School Theater will produce Sister Act, a feel-good comedy smash based on the hit film! Performances are March 10th and 11th at 7pm followed by a Sensory Friendly performance on March 12th at 1pm.
Interview: Evelyn Collins, Fredi Walker-Browne of RAISIN at Axelrod PAC Photo
Interview: Evelyn Collins, Fredi Walker-Browne of RAISIN at Axelrod PAC
'Raisin' will run from February 24 to March 12.
Musical Seaside Chat With Frank Sinatra Scholars Will Be Held in Avon-By-The-Sea Photo
Musical Seaside Chat With Frank Sinatra Scholars Will Be Held in Avon-By-The-Sea
Producer Karen Morris, of Sand Castle Communications and The Rat Pack Music Alliance, presents another swingin' seaside event featuring musical icon, Frank Sinatra, on Sunday, May 7th, 2023, beginning promptly at 2:30pm until 4:30pm, at the Avon Marina Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey.
THE LIGHTNING THIEF: The Percy Jackson Musical Comes to The Growing Stage Photo
THE LIGHTNING THIEF: The Percy Jackson Musical Comes to The Growing Stage
The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong presents THE LIGHTNING THIEF: The Percy Jackson Musical from March 10-26 with performances Saturdays at 4:00PM, Sundays at 2:00PM and a special Opening Night Performance, Friday, March 10th at 7:30PM.

