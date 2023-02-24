WHY THE HELL NOT? to be Presented by TSquared Production Company and Unidentified Stages in March

Why the Hell Not?, an evening of unexpected monologues curated in honor of Women's History Month, will come to the South Orange Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 9th at 7:30pm for a one-night-only event. The production is a collaboration between TSquared Production Company and Unidentified Stages as part of their Re-Present and Represent Series.

Re-Present & Represent was founded by TSquared Production Company and Unidentified Stages to celebrate the work of artists who have felt under-represented in the theatre community. The program invites artists from all walks of life to perform monologues and songs from one of their dream roles. The key factor? All performers are encouraged to forget the archaic notion of staying "in your type." Our feeling is, if you want to do the piece, do the piece. Why the hell not?

For this special event, both companies asked their performers to break a few traditions when selecting pieces for the show. Hence the title, Why the Hell Not?

This production will feature a cast of local talent including Adele Batchelder, Lèna Chilingerian, Liz Kent, Isabel Lagana, Alicia Whavers and Angelle Whavers.

The performance will take place at 7:30pm on Thursday, March 9th at the South Orange Performing Arts Center. It is located at One SOPAC Way, South Orange, NJ, 07079. Admission is free.