WE THE PEOPLE By The NJ Wind Symphony to Kick Off Summer Star's Series

Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association will its popular "Summer Stars" classical series with a classical concert by the New Jersey Wind Symphony, on Thursday July 1 at 7:30 pm at the historic Great Auditorium.

The Great Auditorium is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways in Ocean Grove, New Jersey. All facilities are handicapped accessible. Tickets: $16.00, $10 for students; and $80 for all five concerts prices includes taxes and fees. To purchase your tickets please visit a??www.oceangrove.org/stars or call 732-534-3462.

In the spirit of the Independence holiday, "We the People" will feature works by mostly American composers including John Philip Sousa, Arthur Pryor, Samuel Ward, Herbert L. Clarke, Jerry Bilik, Frank Ticheli, Patrick Burns, Claudio Grafulla, and Michael Kamen (full program below).

Founded in 1983, The NJWS performs an annual series of concerts presenting the very finest in wind band literature for capacity audiences. Ranging from light classics and famous marches, to cutting edge compositions by today's brilliant composers, the band's programming has drawn critical attention for its variety and depth. The quality of NJWS performances has attracted world class soloists from the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, radio and television personalities and other nationally renowned performers and conductors. NJWS has also been active in the commission and performance of new works as well as educational programs and scholarships for young musicians.

The Symphony's consistently high-level performances have led to the production of two CDs, performances on the East coast, and peer recognition through the awarding of the John Philip Sousa Foundation's coveted Sudler Silver Scroll Award in 1996.

Program

Overture Italian in Algiers Gioachino Rossini, arr. Lucien Cailliet

March El Capitan John Philip Sousa

Thoughts of Love Arthur Pryor - Soloist: Robert Tiedemann, trombone

Cousins Herbert L. Clarke -

Soloists: Michael Connor, cornet; Robert Tiedeman, trombone

American Civil War Fantasy Jerry Bilik

Amazing Grace Frank Ticheli

Keeping Step with the Union March John Philip Sousa

Washington Greys March Claudio Grafulla

Band of Brothers Michael Kamen arr. Jerry Brubaker

Prayer Patrick Burns

President Garfield Inauguration John Philip Sousa

America the Beautiful Samuel Ward, arr. Carmen Dragon

Festival Prelude on a National Air Dudley Buck

Stars and Stripes Forever John Philip Sousa

For more information about NJWS, visit https://njwindsymphony.org/

