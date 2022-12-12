Vocalist Gregory Porter Returns To New Jersey Performing Arts Center, February 18

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Gregory Porter on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.



Vocalist Gregory Porter returns! If you revel in live music, this is one earth-rumbling, bone-shaking performance you absolutely can't miss. Gregory Porter swings with all the earthy warmth of Nat King Cole, the soulful spirit of Stevie Wonder and the poet's truth of Bill Withers. Come experience "one of the most amazing singing voices you'll hear on planet earth" (The Guardian).





Tickets to see Gregory Porter are available NOW at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.



New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. NJPAC.org @njpac