Vocalist Gregory Porter Returns To New Jersey Performing Arts Center, February 18
Vocalist Gregory Porter returns! If you revel in live music, this is one earth-rumbling, bone-shaking performance you absolutely can't miss.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Gregory Porter on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.
Vocalist Gregory Porter returns! If you revel in live music, this is one earth-rumbling, bone-shaking performance you absolutely can't miss. Gregory Porter swings with all the earthy warmth of Nat King Cole, the soulful spirit of Stevie Wonder and the poet's truth of Bill Withers. Come experience "one of the most amazing singing voices you'll hear on planet earth" (The Guardian).
Tickets to see Gregory Porter are available NOW at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. NJPAC.org @njpac
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 12, 2022
Czech National Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 30th anniversary season at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) this on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. (2:00pm pre-concert talk for ticket holders).
Vocalist Gregory Porter Returns To New Jersey Performing Arts Center, February 18
December 12, 2022
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Gregory Porter on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.
NEW JERSEY BALLET'S NUTCRACKER To Run At Mayo Performing Arts Center For 11 Performances Only
December 12, 2022
New Jersey Ballet's presentation of the holiday favorite Nutcracker comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center for 11 performances beginning Friday, December 16 at 7:30 pm. New Jersey Symphony will provide live orchestral accompaniment. Tickets are $35-$75. (all dates listed below)
Centenary Stage Company Young Performers Workshop Presents STOP THE WORLD – I WANT TO GET OFF And More
December 9, 2022
Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop present their 2022 Winter Festival of Shows from December 16 through 18. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre located in the Seay building of the Centenary University campus at 400 Jefferson Street, Hackettstown, NJ.
Vivid Stage Receives Multiple Grants For 2022-2023 Season
December 9, 2022
Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, was the recipient of several grants over the past months. Vivid Stage is a vibrant, small professional theatre that is in its 28th season.