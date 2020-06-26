Visual Arts Center of New Jersey to Receive $20,000 Grant from The Summit Foundation

The Summit Foundation recently presented the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) with a grant award of $20,000 for general operating expenses. This grant was part of The Summit Foundation's biannual grant cycle which saw $409,000 in grants awarded to 21 local non-profit organizations.

"The VACNJ offers a longstanding community to explore, learn, and grow through art," said Dana Turk, Summit Foundation Trustee. "Their robust classes, exhibitions, and community outreach programs welcome artists at all stages and contribute greatly to our city's vibrancy."

"The general operating support made possible by this grant from The Summit Foundation will enable the Art Center to put the funds where they are needed most, which is particularly helpful as we've remained closed under state orders due to COVID-19," said VACNJ Executive Director Melanie Cohn. "The Art Center is committed to serving its home community of Summit, and we look forward to reopening July 6 for the first time in three months for both camps and classes with the help of The Summit Foundation."

For more information on The Summit Public Foundation, visit summitforever.org.

Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You