Visual Arts Center of New Jersey to Host Radical LeWittâ€”a Virtual Discussion on Sol LeWitt

On Friday, December 4 at 1 PM, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey will host Radical LeWitt, a virtual discussion on the work of artist Sol LeWitt. Inspired by the recent publication of Sol LeWitt: Not to Be Sold for More Than $100, Two of the book's contributors-Jason Rulnick and Veronica Roberts-will explore the radical nature of the artist's work. The book, published by Radius Books, presents a little-known body of drawings LeWitt made by folding and tearing paper. The artist referred to these works as the "R" drawings (for rip) and also as "hundred-dollar drawings," since he wanted them to be sold for no more than $100. Arguably LeWitt's most radical works on paper, Rulnick and Roberts will discuss their context and influence within a larger practice, rooted in rethinking what art could be.

The event will also feature a presentation of the new, interactive Sol LeWitt app, created in collaboration between Microsoft and the Sol LeWitt estate. The app allows audiences to explore the artist's life, process, and works in incredible detail and will be presented by Lindsay AveilhÃ©, the app's author and curator.

About the Participants

Jason Rulnick is a Senior Specialist in Post-War and Contemporary Art at Artnet. He holds an MFA from the San Francisco Art Institute and a BFA from Columbus College of Art & Design. In 2013 he organized the exhibition, Sol LeWitt: Cut Torn Folded Ripped at James Cohan Gallery in New York.

Veronica Roberts is curator of modern and contemporary art at the Blanton Museum of Art at The University of Texas at Austin. Previously, she served as Director of Research for the Sol LeWitt Wall Drawings Catalogue RaisonneÃ¬ and in curatorial positions at the Indianapolis Museum of Art, Museum of Modern Art, and Whitney Museum of American Art. She curated the 2014 exhibition Converging Lines: Eva Hesse and Sol LeWitt.

Lindsay AveilhÃ© is a New York-based independent curator and editor of the Sol LeWitt Wall Drawings Catalogue RaisonnÃ© and co-editor of Sol LeWitt Complete Writings and Sol LeWitt Interviews. AveilhÃ© frequently serves as a panelist and lecturer on the topic of Conceptual art, artist books, and the work of Sol LeWitt.

This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required and donations to VACNJ are accepted. Visit artcenternj.org to reserve your ticket.

