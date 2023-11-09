Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Hires Rachel Aponte as New Director of Education and Community Engagement

Aponte will join VACNJ after serving as the Education Program Manager at the Center for Contemporary Art (CCA), in Bedminster, New Jersey.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Character Breakdown: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Unpacks Their Roles Photo 1 Character Breakdown: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Student Blog: You Think Harvard, Yale, and Columbia Have Low Acceptance Rates? Try 0.4% fo Photo 2 Student Blog: You Think Harvard, Yale, and Columbia Have Low Acceptance Rates? Try 0.4% for a BFA in Musical Theatre
Jordan Gelber, Jill Abramovitz, Alexandra Socha, Etai Benson & More to Star in FIDDLER ON Photo 3 Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Hires Rachel Aponte as New Director of Education and Community Engagement

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) has announced the hiring of Rachel Aponte as its new Director of Education and Community Engagement, effective immediately. Aponte will join VACNJ after serving as the Education Program Manager at the Center for Contemporary Art (CCA), in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"We are truly excited to have Rachel Aponte join our team,” said VACNJ Executive Director Melanie Cohn. “Her extensive experience in arts education, combined with her commitment to inclusivity and her leadership in the arts community, makes her the ideal choice to lead our Education and Community Engagement initiatives. Rachel's vision aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire and engage our community through the transformative power of art."

 

Prior to her role at CCA, Aponte served as the Senior Visitor Assistant at Grounds for Sculpture, in Hamilton Township, NJ. She serves on several state-wide committees, most notably as a co-leader of ArtPrides' DEAI Advisory Committee. She received her Master of Arts in Museum Professions from Seton Hall University and her BA in Arts in History from the University of Central Florida. “I am incredibly excited to be a part of the Art Center team,” said Aponte. “I am passionate about arts education and making it accessible to all people within our community and it is clear to me that the Art Center works tirelessly towards the same goal. I feel lucky to now be a part of their team.”

 

For 90 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been exclusively dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading non-profit arts organization, the Art Center’s renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach initiatives serve thousands of youths, families, seniors, and people with special needs every year. 

  

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ. Gallery hours: Monday– Thursday, 10 AM–8 PM; Friday & Saturday, 10 AM–5 PM; and Sunday, 11 AM–4 PM. Please call 908.273.9121 to confirm holiday hours. Visit artcenternj.org for more information.  





RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Bergen County Players Ring in the Holiday Season with A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL Photo
Bergen County Players Ring in the Holiday Season with A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL

Bergen County Players will ring in the holiday season with Broadway heavy-hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens's musical adaptation of the timeless Charles Dickens tale 'A Christmas Carol.'

2
State Theatre New Jersey Presents Pam Tillis & Phil Vassar: HOLIDAYS AND HINTS Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents Pam Tillis & Phil Vassar: HOLIDAYS AND HINTS

State Theatre New Jersey presents Pam Tillis & Phil Vassar: Holidays and Hits on Thursday, November 30 at 8pm. The country singer-songwriters will perform holiday hits and their hit songs. Tickets range from $29-$99.  

3
New Jersey Performing Arts Center To Present An Evening of Sensational Performances with D Photo
New Jersey Performing Arts Center To Present An Evening of Sensational Performances with Dave Grusin

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents an evening of sensational performances with Dave Grusin one of the most revered band leaders in the country.

4
Celebrate the Holidays with the Atlantic City Ballets Festive Performances Photo
Celebrate the Holidays with the Atlantic City Ballet's Festive Performances

This holiday season the Atlantic City Ballet will be bringing tons of holiday cheer with two of their favorite ballets and a children's holiday fundraiser.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press Video
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals Video
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals
See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr. Video
See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr.
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
The Wizard Of Oz in New Jersey The Wizard Of Oz
Church of the Good Shepherd (11/03-11/12)Tracker
Mozart's Requiem in New Jersey Mozart's Requiem
Richardson Auditorium (11/12-11/12)
The Wizard of Oz in New Jersey The Wizard of Oz
CDC Theatre (12/08-12/17)
Steel Magnolias in New Jersey Steel Magnolias
Playhouse 22 (4/12-4/28)
The Sleeping Beauty: Full Length in New Jersey The Sleeping Beauty: Full Length
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/19)
The Gambler Returns - Kenny Rogers Tribute Show in New Jersey The Gambler Returns - Kenny Rogers Tribute Show
Surflight Theatre (11/25-11/25)
A Midwinter Night's Dream in New Jersey A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)
Once Upon a Time in New Jersey Once Upon a Time
The Sitnik Theatre (11/12-11/12)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/24-2/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You