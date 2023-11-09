Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Hires Rachel Aponte as New Director of Education and Community Engagement

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) has announced the hiring of Rachel Aponte as its new Director of Education and Community Engagement, effective immediately. Aponte will join VACNJ after serving as the Education Program Manager at the Center for Contemporary Art (CCA), in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"We are truly excited to have Rachel Aponte join our team,” said VACNJ Executive Director Melanie Cohn. “Her extensive experience in arts education, combined with her commitment to inclusivity and her leadership in the arts community, makes her the ideal choice to lead our Education and Community Engagement initiatives. Rachel's vision aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire and engage our community through the transformative power of art."

Prior to her role at CCA, Aponte served as the Senior Visitor Assistant at Grounds for Sculpture, in Hamilton Township, NJ. She serves on several state-wide committees, most notably as a co-leader of ArtPrides' DEAI Advisory Committee. She received her Master of Arts in Museum Professions from Seton Hall University and her BA in Arts in History from the University of Central Florida. “I am incredibly excited to be a part of the Art Center team,” said Aponte. “I am passionate about arts education and making it accessible to all people within our community and it is clear to me that the Art Center works tirelessly towards the same goal. I feel lucky to now be a part of their team.”

For 90 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been exclusively dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading non-profit arts organization, the Art Center’s renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach initiatives serve thousands of youths, families, seniors, and people with special needs every year.

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ. Gallery hours: Monday– Thursday, 10 AM–8 PM; Friday & Saturday, 10 AM–5 PM; and Sunday, 11 AM–4 PM. Please call 908.273.9121 to confirm holiday hours. Visit artcenternj.org for more information.