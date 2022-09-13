Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Virtuoso Guitarist Kaki King to Perform MODERN YESTERDAYS, A Multi-Media Performance, At The Morris Museum

King has released nine albums and toured extensively, performing in famous and prestigious arts centers such as the Kennedy Center, MoMA, LACMA, and The Met.

Register for New Jersey News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  

Virtuoso Guitarist Kaki King to Perform MODERN YESTERDAYS, A Multi-Media Performance, At The Morris Museum

Guitar virtuoso and multi-media artist, Kaki King will perform works from her most recent album, Modern Yesterdays in a performance that includes reactive projection design on Friday, September 30. Known both for her technical mastery and for her constant quest to push the boundaries of the instrument, she has released nine albums and toured extensively, performing in famous and prestigious arts centers such as the Kennedy Center, MoMA, LACMA, The Met, and Smithsonian Design Museum.

She has composed music for numerous film and TV soundtracks, including "August Rush" and "Into the Wild", for which she received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Score. She has performed with symphony orchestras and chamber ensembles as well as recorded an album in collaboration with the Porta Girevole Chamber Orchestra commissioned by the Berklee College of Music. She continues to break down and redefine the role of solo instrumentalist though virtuoso technique, unbelievable imagination, and relentless humanity.

Her signature multi-media performance, both provocative and spiritually moving, uses projection mapping to bend the guitar as a tool that can shape both music and video content at will via her Ovation Adamas Signature 6-String Acoustic guitar, customized specifically for her multimedia performance.

Capturing the museum's mission she will use art, sound, and motion in a stunning and often improvised live display of music and video. Tickets are $30.00, $25.00 for Museum Members and can be purchased at: morrismuseum.org/kakiking

Face masks are required for all patrons while inside the Bickford Theatre. This policy is subject to change at any time. Please check back on our website or call the box office for our current policy before your scheduled performance date. For assistance and to make purchases by phone, call the box office at 973-971-3706.

About the Morris Museum

Founded in 1913, the Morris Museum is an award-winning, multifaceted arts and cultural institution serving the public through its exhibitions and performances, which strive to interpret the past and discover the future through art, sound, and motion. The Museum is home to the historic and internationally-significant Murtogh D. Guinness Collection of Mechanical Musical Instruments and Automata. The Museum's Bickford Theatre is a 312-seat performing-arts facility, offering unique programming in film, jazz, and live performance through its innovative series, Live Arts. As New Jersey's only Smithsonian Affiliate, Morris Museum launched Spark!Lab, a dynamic, Smithsonian-created learning space which will inspire young visitors to create, collaborate, and innovate. Image Caption: Attilio Rigotti & Kaki King.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Fringe Festival Kicks Off With THE ARTIST WILL BE WITH YOU IN A MOMENTCentenary Stage Company's 2022 Fringe Festival Kicks Off With THE ARTIST WILL BE WITH YOU IN A MOMENT
September 13, 2022

Centenary Stage Company's Fringe Festival returns for the 2022-2023 season. Kicking off the Fringe Festival is the Parallel Exit production of The Artist will be With You in a Moment running October 13 through 16.
SOFT ANIMALS: A WORLD PREMIERE Announced At Vivid StageSOFT ANIMALS: A WORLD PREMIERE Announced At Vivid Stage
September 12, 2022

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present a world premiere production of Soft Animals by Erin Mallon from September 29 through October 9. All audience members will be asked to mask while at the theatre.
All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.
Comedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOURComedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOUR
September 12, 2022

Comedian Kathleen Madigan has announced her Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos 2023 Tour with 23 dates that will kick-off in January 2023.
New Jersey Symphony Opens Centennial Season With Yefim Bronfman, Michelle CannNew Jersey Symphony Opens Centennial Season With Yefim Bronfman, Michelle Cann
September 12, 2022

The New Jersey Symphony and Music Director Xian Zhang open the Symphony's milestone centennial season with a pair of classical programs featuring pianists Yefim Bronfman and Michelle Cann.