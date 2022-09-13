Virtuoso Guitarist Kaki King to Perform MODERN YESTERDAYS, A Multi-Media Performance, At The Morris Museum

Guitar virtuoso and multi-media artist, Kaki King will perform works from her most recent album, Modern Yesterdays in a performance that includes reactive projection design on Friday, September 30. Known both for her technical mastery and for her constant quest to push the boundaries of the instrument, she has released nine albums and toured extensively, performing in famous and prestigious arts centers such as the Kennedy Center, MoMA, LACMA, The Met, and Smithsonian Design Museum.

She has composed music for numerous film and TV soundtracks, including "August Rush" and "Into the Wild", for which she received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Score. She has performed with symphony orchestras and chamber ensembles as well as recorded an album in collaboration with the Porta Girevole Chamber Orchestra commissioned by the Berklee College of Music. She continues to break down and redefine the role of solo instrumentalist though virtuoso technique, unbelievable imagination, and relentless humanity.

Her signature multi-media performance, both provocative and spiritually moving, uses projection mapping to bend the guitar as a tool that can shape both music and video content at will via her Ovation Adamas Signature 6-String Acoustic guitar, customized specifically for her multimedia performance.

Capturing the museum's mission she will use art, sound, and motion in a stunning and often improvised live display of music and video. Tickets are $30.00, $25.00 for Museum Members and can be purchased at: morrismuseum.org/kakiking

Face masks are required for all patrons while inside the Bickford Theatre. This policy is subject to change at any time. Please check back on our website or call the box office for our current policy before your scheduled performance date. For assistance and to make purchases by phone, call the box office at 973-971-3706.

About the Morris Museum

Founded in 1913, the Morris Museum is an award-winning, multifaceted arts and cultural institution serving the public through its exhibitions and performances, which strive to interpret the past and discover the future through art, sound, and motion. The Museum is home to the historic and internationally-significant Murtogh D. Guinness Collection of Mechanical Musical Instruments and Automata. The Museum's Bickford Theatre is a 312-seat performing-arts facility, offering unique programming in film, jazz, and live performance through its innovative series, Live Arts. As New Jersey's only Smithsonian Affiliate, Morris Museum launched Spark!Lab, a dynamic, Smithsonian-created learning space which will inspire young visitors to create, collaborate, and innovate. Image Caption: Attilio Rigotti & Kaki King.