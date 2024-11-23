Video: Meet the Cast of GENE AND GILDA at George Street Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Gene & Gilda, written by Cary Gitter and directed by Joe Brancato, will begin previews at George Street Playhouse on Tuesday December 3 with an opening night set for Friday December 6 for a limited run through December 22, 2024. Meet the actors playing Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner, Jonathan Randell Silver and Jordan Kai Burnett in the video here.

The cast of Gene & Gilda will include Jordan Kai Burnett (Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live) and Jonathan Randell Silver (Virtuous Life of Joseph Andrews), who are reprising their roles from the original Penguin Rep Theater production as Gilda Radner and Gene Wilder respectively.

The creative team of Gene & Gilda will feature scenic design by Christian Fleming (Miss Saigon, National Tour), costume design by Gregory Gale (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), lighting design by Jose Santiago (The Immigrant), sound design by Max Silverman (The Sabbath Girl: A New Musical), wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik (Emojiland), and Dance Consulting byRyan Kasprzak (Southern Comfort). Samantha Flint (tick, tick…BOOM!) will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

Beloved entertainers Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner come to vivid life in this hilarious and heartfelt play. Follow the famous couple from their first meeting through their personal and professional ups and downs, all the way to their poignant farewell. An intimate portrait of two comic legends in love—and the lives they led beyond the laughter!

Comments