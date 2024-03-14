Video: George Street Playhouse Artistic Director David Saint on THE CLUB

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch as George Street Playhouse Artistic Director David Saint talks about directing their production of The Club, now on stage through March 17th, 2024.

"The central couple is a white couple in New Jersey with a 13 year old child, and their best friends are a black couple who are trying to get into the club... It's a very complicated play with a lot of humor..." said Saint on the play.

"On the way home in the car, you're going to have a lot of discussions about it."

Three married couples collide in a suburban living room one autumn Sunday – what they think is a refuge from the rock ‘n roll turbulence outside their neighborhood – only to discover there’s no escape from the era’s cultural upheaval.

The Club is currently receiving its world premiere at the George Street Playhouse. New York Times #1 bestselling novelist Bohjalian also premiered his critically acclaimed stage adaptation of his novel, Midwives, in 2020 at George Street Playhouse.

Chris Bohjalian’s The Club is rich with biting wit and startling twists as it explores racism, marriage, and the lies we tell ourselves daily. And though the play is set in 1968, it’s eerily timely.

The cast of The Club includes Grace Experience (Grounded) as Marion Willows, Ryan George (Midwives) as Peter Kendricks, Skyler Hensley (Devil’s Hollow) as Olive Barrows, Ali Marsh (The Commons of Pensacola) as Anne Barrows, Samaria Nixon-Fleming (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Angela Kendricks, Brendan Ryan (West Side Story) as John Willows, and Fred Weller (To Kill A Mockingbird) as Richard Barrows.

The Club features set, projection, and media design by James Youmans (Conscience), costume design by Lisa Zinni (Tales From the Guttenberg Bible), lighting design by Tyler Micoleau (The Band’s Visit), original music and sound design by Scott Killian (A Picasso), and wig and hair design by Tommy Kurzman (I Need That). Rick Sordelet (The Lion King) is the Fight Director and Samantha Flint (Having Our Say) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by McCorkle Casting.

The performance schedule for The Club is as follows: Wednesday – Saturday at 8pm; Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.

Tickets to in-person performances of The Club begin at $25 and are available at www.georgestreetplayhouse.org/theclub.