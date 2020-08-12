Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Two River Theater Teaches Viewers About Lighting Design

The theater's Lighting & Sound Assistant teaches viewers on the set of Radio Golf!

Aug. 12, 2020  

Two River Theater has released a new video showing the ins and outs of lighting design!

The theater's Lighting & Sound Assistant Abbey Lynn Smith leads viewers through the process of hanging, focusing and programming lights on the set of the theater's most recent production, August Wilson'S RADIO GOLF.

Check out the video below!

