VIDEO: Two River Theater Teaches Viewers About Lighting Design

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The theater's Lighting & Sound Assistant teaches viewers on the set of Radio Golf!

Two River Theater has released a new video showing the ins and outs of lighting design!

The theater's Lighting & Sound Assistant Abbey Lynn Smith leads viewers through the process of hanging, focusing and programming lights on the set of the theater's most recent production, August Wilson'S RADIO GOLF.

Check out the video below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You