VIDEO: Two River Players Perform ROMEO AND JULIET Act V With Special Guest Sara Holdren

Join the Two River Players for Shakespeare's most famous tragic romance, Romeo and Juliet. The play will be explored act by act over the course of five community readings by members of Two River's staff, followed by a group discussion and Q&A. Special guest Sara Holdren will read for Juliet (Director of Twelfth Night, A Little Shakespeare: Macbeth and The Comedy of Errors).

Watch the Act V below!

Romeo (Taylor Barfield)

Juliet, Samson (Sara Holdren)

Prince, Servingman 1, Capulet's Servant, Citizens (Dan Montano)

Mercutio, Prologue (Duane Noch)

Benvolio (Christian Dilks)

Nurse, Gregory (Kate Cordaro)

Tybalt (Amanda Espinoza)

Paris, Abraham (Yurik L. Lozano)

Capulet (Abbey Lynn)

Lady Capulet (Denyse Reed)

Montague, Serving Man 2 (Mich Davis)

Lady Montague, Servingman 3 (Kam Bush)

Stage Directions, Head Servingman (John Dias)

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You