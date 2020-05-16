Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Two River Players Perform ROMEO AND JULIET Act III With Special Guest Sara Holdren

Article Pixel May. 16, 2020  

Join the Two River Players for Shakespeare's most famous tragic romance, Romeo and Juliet. The play will be explored act by act over the course of five community readings by members of Two River's staff, followed by a group discussion and Q&A. Special guest Sara Holdren will read for Juliet (Director of Twelfth Night, A Little Shakespeare: Macbeth and The Comedy of Errors).

Watch the third act below!

Romeo (Taylor Barfield)
Juliet, Samson (Sara Holdren)
Prince, Servingman 1, Capulet's Servant, Citizens (Dan Montano)
Mercutio, Prologue (Duane Noch)
Benvolio (Christian Dilks)
Nurse, Gregory (Kate Cordaro)
Tybalt (Amanda Espinoza)
Paris, Abraham (Yurik L. Lozano)
Capulet (Abbey Lynn)
Lady Capulet (Denyse Reed)
Montague, Serving Man 2 (Mich Davis)
Lady Montague, Servingman 3 (Kam Bush)
Stage Directions, Head Servingman (John Dias)

VIDEO: Two River Players Perform ROMEO AND JULIET Act III With Special Guest Sara Holdren
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Next on Stage

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: WICKED's Kerry Ellis, Willemijn Verkaik, Rachel Tucker, Louise Dearman, and More Perform 'For Good' in Honor of the Make a Difference Trust
  • VIDEO: Dee Roscioli, Annaleigh Ashford & Colin Hanlon Perform WICKED Parody 'Defying Quarantine'
  • VIDEO: HADESTOWN's Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer Covers 'Orpheus' by Sara Bareilles
  • VIDEO: Nick Adams Goes Live on BroadwaySF's Instagram
  • Flashback Video: 'Sit Down, John' From Goodspeed's 1776
  • VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Fans Perform 'Waving Through a Window' in Mashup Video