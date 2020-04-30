VIDEO: Two River Players Perform Act I of ROMEO AND JULIET

Join the Two River Players for Shakespeare's most famous tragic romance, Romeo and Juliet. The play will be explored act by act over the course of five community readings by members of Two River's staff, followed by a group discussion and Q&A. Special guest Sara Holdren will read for Juliet (Director of Twelfth Night, A Little Shakespeare: Macbeth and The Comedy of Errors).

Watch the first act below!

Now more than ever, Two River Theater sees the importance of staying connected to our community. Join in during this time as the company reflects on past productions #SceneAtTwoRiver, hear some new messages from their family of artists and explore some new resources and opportunities #BeyondOurStage.





