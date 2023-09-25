VIDEO: Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert

At a recent event Paper Mill Playhouse previewed songs from their upcoming season. Watch participants of the new voices program perform from Gun & Powder, After Midnight, The Wiz, Beautiful, and The Great Gatsby.

A Paper Mill Playhouse show unlike any other, this New Voices special concert featured 120 of New Jersey’s most talented young performers - including Rising Star Award winners and nominees - celebrating the sounds that revolutionized the Broadway musical!

Paper Mill Playhouse's 2023-2024 lineup features The Great Gatsby (Oct 12-Nov 12, 2023), Fiddler on the Roof (Dec 6, 2023-Jan 7, 2024), After Midnight (Jan 31-Feb 25, 2024), Gun & Powder (Apr 4-May 5, 2024), and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (June 5-30, 2024).

Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is a nationally renowned not-for-profit theater under the direction of Mark S. Hoebee (Producing Artistic Director) and Michael Stotts (Executive Director). A beloved New Jersey arts institution since 1938, Paper Mill creates and produces groundbreaking new musicals and reimagined classics. Several productions have gone on to Broadway and launched national tours, including Disney's Newsies, Les Misérables, Honeymoon in Vegas, A Bronx Tale, and Bandstand. The theater is also the home to an award-winning center for musical theater education and artist training, with outreach programs that impact thousands of students each year. As one of the nation's premier musical theaters, Paper Mill fosters a creative environment to advance the art form, educate students, develop future theater lovers, nurture inclusion, and provide access for all. We acknowledge that our theater stands on the traditional land of the Lenni-Lenape, and we honor the Indigenous people who inhabited it for thousands of years before European settlers arrived. Paper Mill Playhouse programs are made possible, in part, by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Paper Mill Playhouse is a member of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre, the Council of Stock Theatres, and the New Jersey Theatre Alliance.