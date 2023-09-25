VIDEO: Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert

Watch performances of songs from each of the upcoming productions this season!

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 2 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

At a recent event Paper Mill Playhouse previewed songs from their upcoming season. Watch participants of the new voices program perform from Gun & Powder, After Midnight, The Wiz, Beautiful, and The Great Gatsby.

A Paper Mill Playhouse show unlike any other, this New Voices special concert featured 120 of New Jersey’s most talented young performers - including Rising Star Award winners and nominees - celebrating the sounds that revolutionized the Broadway musical!

Paper Mill Playhouse's 2023-2024 lineup features The Great Gatsby (Oct 12-Nov 12, 2023), Fiddler on the Roof (Dec 6, 2023-Jan 7, 2024), After Midnight (Jan 31-Feb 25, 2024), Gun & Powder (Apr 4-May 5, 2024), and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (June 5-30, 2024).

Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is a nationally renowned not-for-profit theater under the direction of Mark S. Hoebee (Producing Artistic Director) and Michael Stotts (Executive Director). A beloved New Jersey arts institution since 1938, Paper Mill creates and produces groundbreaking new musicals and reimagined classics. Several productions have gone on to Broadway and launched national tours, including Disney's Newsies, Les Misérables, Honeymoon in Vegas, A Bronx Tale, and Bandstand. The theater is also the home to an award-winning center for musical theater education and artist training, with outreach programs that impact thousands of students each year. As one of the nation's premier musical theaters, Paper Mill fosters a creative environment to advance the art form, educate students, develop future theater lovers, nurture inclusion, and provide access for all. We acknowledge that our theater stands on the traditional land of the Lenni-Lenape, and we honor the Indigenous people who inhabited it for thousands of years before European settlers arrived. Paper Mill Playhouse programs are made possible, in part, by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Paper Mill Playhouse is a member of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre, the Council of Stock Theatres, and the New Jersey Theatre Alliance.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Stevie Nicks Announces 2024 Touring Dates Photo
Stevie Nicks Announces 2024 Touring Dates

In the midst of an enormously successful 2023 tour, esteemed Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will extend her live performances into 2024 with seven additional shows across the U.S.. Check out the full list of tour dates now!

2
An Evening Of Traditional Indian Dance With Shivani Badgi Comes to West Windsor Arts Photo
An Evening Of Traditional Indian Dance With Shivani Badgi Comes to West Windsor Arts

​​​​​​​West Windsor Arts is hosting a special solo dance performance by Shivani Badgi, an Indian American dancer, teacher and choreographer. Learn more about the performance and how to get tickets here!

3
Constantine Maroulis Comes to The Sieminski Theater Next Month Photo
Constantine Maroulis Comes to The Sieminski Theater Next Month

The Sieminski Theater will present a one-night-only, unforgettable performance by American Idol finalist and Broadway Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis. Learn more about the concert and find out how to get tickets here!

4
Special Guests To Hold Conversations At Vivid Stage as Part of GRIEF AT HIGH TIDE Photo
Special Guests To Hold Conversations At Vivid Stage as Part of GRIEF AT HIGH TIDE

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present the world premiere of Grief at High Tide by Richard Willett from October 5 through 15. During the run of the production, several special guests will be a part of free discussions with the audience on themes central to the play.

More Hot Stories For You

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the MusicalVIDEO: Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical
VIDEO: NYC Ballet's Daniel Ulbricht on George Balanchine's STARS AND STRIPES: Anatomy of a DanceVIDEO: NYC Ballet's Daniel Ulbricht on George Balanchine's STARS AND STRIPES: Anatomy of a Dance
VIDEO: First Look at Pittsburgh CLO's NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812VIDEO: First Look at Pittsburgh CLO's NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For SISTER ACT at The MunyVIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For SISTER ACT at The Muny

Videos

Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert Video
Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Video
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Waiting for Godot
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/13-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bulrusher
McCarter Theatre Center (9/13-10/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chicago
State Theatre New Jersey (11/18-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (6/09-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Gambler Returns - Kenny Rogers Tribute Show
Surflight Theatre (11/25-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
Count Basie Center for the Arts (6/01-6/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jurassic Park in Concert
Count Basie Center for the Arts (10/27-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The American Dream
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away
State Theatre New Jersey (1/05-1/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Once Upon a Time
The Sitnik Theatre (11/12-11/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You