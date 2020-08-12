Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Paper Mill's BABBLING BY THE BROOK Celebrates Swings!

Article Pixel

Paper Mill Playhouse has released a new video in its Babbling By The Brook series.

Aug. 12, 2020  

Paper Mill Playhouse has released a new video in its Babbling By The Brook series.

Join Mark S. Hoebee as he talks with Brittany Conigatti and Willie Dee, two actors who are no strangers to the swing life. Find out what it takes to be ready to go onstage for multiple roles at a moment's notice in this week's episode of Babbling by the Brook.

Watch the episode below!

VIDEO: Paper Mill's BABBLING BY THE BROOK Celebrates Swings!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You