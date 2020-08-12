VIDEO: Paper Mill's BABBLING BY THE BROOK Celebrates Swings!

Paper Mill Playhouse has released a new video in its Babbling By The Brook series.

Join Mark S. Hoebee as he talks with Brittany Conigatti and Willie Dee, two actors who are no strangers to the swing life. Find out what it takes to be ready to go onstage for multiple roles at a moment's notice in this week's episode of Babbling by the Brook.

Watch the episode below!

