VIDEO: Paper Mill Playhouse Broadway Show Choir Alumni Perform 'Tomorrow' From ANNIE

Recently, alumni from the Paper Mill Playhouse Broadway Show Choir came together to create a virtual performance--a message of hope and togetherness during these trying times.

The group performed 'Tomorrow' from Annie. Check it out below!

Music and Lyrics: Strouse and Charnin

Arr: Meg Zervoulis (for Paper Mill Playhouse)

Audio Editing and Mixing: Daniel Dantowitz

Video Editing: Daniel Dantowitz

