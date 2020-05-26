Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Paper Mill Playhouse Broadway Show Choir Alumni Perform 'Tomorrow' From ANNIE

Recently, alumni from the Paper Mill Playhouse Broadway Show Choir came together to create a virtual performance--a message of hope and togetherness during these trying times.

The group performed 'Tomorrow' from Annie. Check it out below!

Music and Lyrics: Strouse and Charnin
Arr: Meg Zervoulis (for Paper Mill Playhouse)
Audio Editing and Mixing: Daniel Dantowitz
Video Editing: Daniel Dantowitz

