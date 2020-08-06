Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Music Director Meghann Zervoulis Chats on Paper Mill's BABBLING BY THE BROOK
Zervoulis has worked on Paper Mill's New Voices and main stage shows, MEAN GIRLS, THE PROM, WEST SIDE STORY, and more.
Paper Mill Playhouse has released a new video in its Babbling By The Brook series.
Join Mark S. Hoebee as he talks with Meghann Zervoulis, a Broadway Music Director who has worked on Paper Mill's New Voices and main stage shows, MEAN GIRLS, THE PROM, WEST SIDE STORY, and more.
Watch the episode below!
