VIDEO: Michael Cumpsty Chats About Shakespeare on Two River's SHAKESPEARE SUNDAYS

Two River Theater celebrates the Bard's birth month with the Shakespeare Sundays series, featuring directors, dramaturgs and actors sharing their love of William Shakespeare.

Building on John Dias's first "Shakespeare Sunday" which introduced the idea of rhetoric as a fundamental aspect to Shakespeare's writing, actor Michael Cumpsty will discuss and demonstrate how the language overlaps the characters' innate process of emotionally and intellectually pursuing what they want and dealing with the obstacles that arise. Michael Cumpsty has spent much of his career in the theater working on Shakespeare's plays as an actor, teacher and director. An Obie Award winner for his performance as Hamlet at Classic Stage Company, he received raves for his Malvolio in Twelfth Night at the Delacorte Theatre in Central Park.

Check out the video below!





