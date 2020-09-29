VACNJ Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey Presents Virtual Performance Experience

The installments at VACNJ will take place from 1–2 PM on October 22 and November 12.

Later this fall, the public will have the opportunity to join the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) for The Adjacent Possible, a virtual experience that mixes music, improvisational performance, storytelling, and technology.

The project, which was conceived by artist Joshua-Michele Ross and brought to life through a partnership with Adam Brick and Adam Lucas, originally began as a series of physical performances but was forced to go virtual with the onset of COVID-19. The installments at VACNJ will take place from 1-2 PM on two separate dates-October 22 and November 12-and during each, participants will be guided through instrument selection, practice, rehearsal, and performance by a "conductor," transforming the group into a collaborative, virtual orchestra.

Tickets for this event are available to the public at artcenternj.org for a suggested donation of $5. No previous music-making experience is necessary. Visit theadjacentpossibleorchestra.com for more information.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You